P.E.I. funeral homes worry about 'potential of becoming infected,' prepare for COVID-19 deaths

Geri Costello certainly hopes it doesn't happen, but she has to be prepared if it does.

Costello, a licensed embalmer with the West Prince Funeral Home in Palmer Road, said she's concerned about being on the front line of COVID-19.

"I'm sure I can speak for anybody that is working as an essential worker right now, I'm concerned. There is always that potential of becoming infected and the risk of bringing that home to your family and loved ones," said Costello, who has been working with funeral homes for nearly 20 years.

"But I'm confident in the measures that we have in place. I'm confident in the extra precautions we're taking at work to protect ourselves and I'm confident in how I'm preparing myself to leave work and go home. I feel that we're safe."

'You are helping a family's loved one'

The province released projections last week that showed even with strict control measures now in place, P.E.I. could see 120 hospitalizations and nine deaths by June 1 as a result of COVID-19.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office issued a statement to CBC News saying, 'guidance suggests not touching the body of the deceased' who died of COVID-19. (Kzenon/Shutterstock)

With less strict control measures, those numbers jump to 14,000 hospitalizations and 900 deaths by June 1.

David Ferguson, president of the P.E.I. Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association, said funeral homes are prepared and trained to deal with COVID-19 deaths should they happen on the Island.

"If you have the proper guidelines and the proper training, you can use best practices and you can deal with it because you are helping a family's loved one," said Ferguson.

"We'd be naive to think that a person wouldn't be a little concerned dealing with the virus."

Last week, the Chief Public Health Office issued a statement to funeral homes urging them to take universal precautions when dealing with deceased, even if the person is not known to have COVID-19.

Funeral home staff normally wear business attire when picking up a body.

But all that has changed. By taking universal precautions, funeral home staff now have to wear protective gear, including gloves and masks, when picking up a body.

'Not touching the body'

Funeral homes have also incorporated the question "Is this death related to COVID-19?" into their first conversation with the institution where the individual died. If the answer is yes, funeral home staff will wear full personal-protective equipment when picking up a body.

David Ferguson, president of the P.E.I. Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association, says funeral homes are prepared and trained to deal with COVID-19 deaths should they happen on the Island. (David Ferguson )

During the embalming process, funeral homes are taking even greater measures if the person had COVID-19.

Costello said typically, standard embalming procedures call for regular protective equipment such as masks, disposable aprons, and gloves. If the person died of COVID-19, they would also wear impermeable gowns, boot covers, N-95 respirator masks, double gloves, hair nets and face shields on top of standard personal-protective equipment, she said.

According to the province, funeral homes already have specific procedures and policies in place for working with people who have died of communicable diseases, which will be followed in the event of a death related to COVID-19.

Ferguson said each funeral home has a limited amount of personal-protective equipment and can borrow from other funeral homes, if necessary. The province said if additional equipment is needed it can also supply funeral homes through the Island's central distribution and allocation centre.

The Chief Public Health Office said, "guidance suggests not touching the body of the deceased," who died of COVID-19 to ensure the virus is not transferred to the loved one. This applies both at the time of death as well as the wake or funeral.

The province does say embalming or cremation is still possible if somebody dies of COVID-19.

'Things are going to have to change'

Zain Esseghaier, a spokesperson for the Muslim Society of Prince Edward Island, said COVID-19 will dramatically change the rituals should somebody die of the coronavirus from his community.

Zain Esseghaier, a spokesperson for the Muslium Society of Prince Edward Island, says COVID-19 will mean changes to the rituals should somebody die of the coronavirus in his community. (Zoom)

"Normally, in the Islamic tradition when somebody passes away we have to wash the body and shroud the body and then perform funeral prayer where people stand shoulder-to-shoulder," he said.

"With COVID-19, all those standard things are going to have to change."

Esseghaier said the guidance from religious leaders in other jurisdictions is that the body will no longer be washed and prayers will now be said from home to maintain physical distancing.

In addition to practising physical distancing and increased handwashing and sanitizing, a public health order issued on March 31 restricts all funerals and wakes, no matter what religious denomination, to no more than five people.

Costello said they are doing everything they can to support grieving families with the restrictions that have been put in place.

"It's compounding grief for the families," said Costello.

"They're unable to have that physical support and comfort that they often receive from their friends, family and community. That helps them in the grieving process."

