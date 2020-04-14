Wendell Taylor's Garage in Stratford, P.E.I., is offering free oil changes to health care workers throughout the month of April.

Garage owner Jeff Ford says the idea came about when he and his wife were discussing everything going on in the world and their profound appreciation for those on the front lines.

"Health care workers and staff and our amazing hospital staff here ... these amazing folks put their own health and safety on the line for us every single day," he said.

"We wanted to come up with something that we could do to show our appreciation in some small way."

The oil services for health care workers are completely free, Ford said, and Wendell Taylor's will even pick up and drop off vehicles at homes or workplaces. His goal is to ensure workers have a safe and reliable vehicle to get to and from work.

Free too all, without limits

"I think that anyone in the health care industry right now has got to be a little bit on edge," he said.

Garage owner Jeff Ford says they'll do free oil changes for health care workers 'until we get to show our appreciation for everyone.' (Berni Wood/Wendell Taylor's Garage)

"We appreciate all of them whether they're you know someone who works in the hospital or at addictions or a doctor or a nurse or you know the cleaning staff, anyone at all."

Ford said they've serviced approximately 15 vehicles so far and they're encouraging health care workers to let their colleagues know about the free service, which usually ranges between $69 and $89.

"We've been really fortunate that our community has been really good to us and we kind of figured we have to give back or we want to give back in some way," he said.

"We're really not thinking about [cost] because right now with everything that's going on in the world, we just want to do something to help, and it really — that's the most important thing."

Ford said there's no limit on how many health care workers will be eligible for the free oil change.

"We'll do them until we get to show our appreciation for everyone," he said.

"You get an opportunity to meet some of these people and tell them face to face how important they are, how much they mean to us, and just how much we appreciate them."

