Friday, March 13: How COVID-19 is affecting P.E.I. today

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island yet, but there are a growing number of cancellations happening and precautions being put in place to protect the public.

At noon, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said Islanders should cancel all non-essential travel outside of the country and reconsider social gatherings "where a two-metre distance is not possible."

In a news release, the health office also said any Islanders who have travelled outside of Canada (whether experiencing symptoms or not) are advised to self-isolate for 14 days following their return. This includes teachers, students and health-care workers.

Here is what's new on Prince Edward Island:

Government and other services

The federal government announced Friday that there will be a ban on boats and cruise ships carrying more than 500 people from docking at Canadian ports until July — which will affect the P.E.I. cruise ship season. Port Charlottetown said in a release that it supports the federal government's decision.

On Thursday, the government cancelled most travel across departments for the foreseeable future.

Also on Thursday, roughly 10 Veterans Affairs employees in Charlottetown were sent home after a colleague showed flu-like symptoms. Officials said at that time that "the employee has contacted the P.E.I. health authority and is scheduled to be tested for COVID-19." It is not a presumptive or confirmed case at this time.

The City of Charlottetown announced that additional cleaning will be taking place at all city-owned facilities, including sports centres and arenas. There will also be additional hand sanitizer at entrances. Coach Atlantic, Maritime Bus and T3 Transit are increasing their cleaning schedules as well.

In somewhat-related news, the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC) announced it's weekly price adjustment, and gas prices are down slightly. IRAC said this week that lower demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic is partly responsible.

Events, concerts, sports and shows

Schools, colleges and university

Public schools are still open on P.E.I. and Friday is the last day before March break for most schools.

UPEI continues to monitor the development of COVID-19 and said this week that travel to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, either as part of a UPEI program or for university business, has been suspended until further notice.

Holland College, like UPEI, is keeping an eye on the development of COVID-19. Last week the school said "at this time, we have suspended all travel to and from China relating to our educational joint ventures."

Travel

So far there are no travel restrictions for Islanders, but the province is recommending Islanders cancel all non-essential travel.

Any Islanders who have travelled outside of Canada — whether experiencing symptoms or not — are recommended to self-isolate for 14 days following their return.

Health care

Seniors' homes Whisperwood Villa, Garden Home and Lady Slipper Villa have put extra restrictions in place and have asked visitors who have travelled or are ill to stay home. Greeters are also in place at entrances to screen people.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.