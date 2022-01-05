Hospitalizations steady as active COVID-19 case count continues to climb on P.E.I.

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced 222 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with three people in hospital and one of those patients in the intensive care unit.

The new cases are still under investigation and contact tracing is underway.

There are also four individuals in hospital for reasons other than COVID, who have tested positive for the illness.

"As COVID-19 continues to circulate in Prince Edward Island, it is more important than ever to stay diligent in following public health measures like masking, physical distancing, hand washing and keeping your circle of contacts small," Morrison said in a news release.

As with many other jurisdictions across the country, the case total announced Wednesday was another daily record for the Island, as the highly transmissible but less dangerous Omicron variant sweeps through the country.

There are currently 1,378 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and there have been 2,084 cases total. Over the last seven days there have been an average of 150 cases per day.

As of Jan. 1, 2022, 95.5 per cent of eligible Island residents aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 92.3 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses. Of children five to 11, 41.9 per cent have received their first dose. Over 20,500 people have received their third dose of COVID-19 booster.

Due to limited capacity at Health P.E.I., COVID-19 testing will continue to be limited to the following: