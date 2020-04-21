How these startups are adapting to business in the time of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

Courtney Van Horne knew there would be challenges starting her own business but a global pandemic, which has shut down most of the world's economy was the last thing she thought she'd have to contend with.

Van Horne opened Whisk and Sugar Bakery in downtown Charlottetown on April 14, right in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis.

She said she was nervous — even scared — about opening a business in the current climate. But she said for now, her gamble has paid off.

Van Horne said she had to change her business model quickly from a storefront bakery to an online shop providing delivery.

"We had to think on the fly, how are we going to support this business when we can't even open to the general public?" Van Horne said.

Courtney Van Horne says she believes her grandmother's recipes will help her weather the economic storm caused by COVID-19. 'There is that need and want for cupcakes and everyone still has a birthday no matter if there is a pandemic or not,' she said. (Courtney Van Horne)

But she said the outpouring of support from her community has been the key to her bakery getting up off the ground. She said the response she's getting from customers is beyond what she ever expected.

"This community has been amazing. It's been so busy. I can't even describe it," she said.

"It's been going really well. I'm getting a little choked up."

'It's a huge, huge challenge'

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

Premier Dennis King declared a public health emergency across P.E.I on March 16, leading most Island businesses to shut their doors.

Wayne Carew, president of Confederation Mergers and Acquisitions, a company that helps entrepreneurs buy and sell businesses, said it's an uncertain time for all business owners, but even more so for a new business owner.

We had to adapt and we had to adapt as quickly as possible. — Jared Murphy, Lone Oak Brewing Company

"It's a huge, huge challenge," said Carew.

"When you start a new business, at any point in time, there is a high degree of uncertainty and today you are starting it with even more uncertainty because you have no idea when the pandemic restrictions will be lifted."

His advice to businesses large and small on P.E.I. is to stay the course.

Carew said the P.E.I. economy was strong before the pandemic, which may help the province recover a bit faster than some other jurisdictions.

He also suggested staying connected with financial advisers and tapping into whatever federal and provincial assistance is available to help the business during this shutdown.

Carew said it's also important that business owners look after themselves, especially their mental health, because these can be stressful days.

'We had to adapt as quickly as possible'

Jared Murphy, co-owner and CEO of Lone Oak Brewing Company in Borden-Carleton, said as a new business his company has had to be creative to keep the revenue coming in.

Jared Murphy, co-owner and CEO of Lone Oak Brewing Company in Borden-Carleton, says as a new business his company has had to be creative to keep the revenue coming in during the pandemic. Lone Oak was operating for four months when the global pandemic hit. (Jared Murphy )

Lone Oak was operating for four months when the global pandemic hit.

"We had to adapt and we had to adapt as quickly as possible," said Murphy.

That meant adding an online platform where customers could order and pay online. They also had to establish an Island-wide delivery service. Murphy and his colleagues have been putting in long days working in the brewery and delivering beer in the evening.

They have delivered to more than 45 Island communities during the pandemic so far.

The brewery has also launched Facebook trivia every Friday night and hosted live musical artists on their social media channels, all in an effort to stay connected with their customers.

'We have been getting a lot of support'

"People have been going on to our website and we have been getting a lot of support over the last several weeks."

Last year, Lone Oak received $725,000 in federal and provincial loans and other financial help to cover startup costs. Almost all of that went to renovate their brewery building and pay for equipment.

Jared Murphy, co-owner and CEO of Lone Oak Brewing Company, says they look forward to welcoming customers back into their brewery in Borden-Carleton after the current restrictions are lifted. (Jared Murphy )

"We have been fortunate that our business has been exceeding our projected financial expectations for the first several months," Murphy said.

"So we have been able to keep our cash reserve healthy, which in turn provides some stress relief to get through something like this."

Van Horne believes her baking, made with her grandmother's family recipes, will help her weather the economic storm caused by COVID-19.

"There is that need and want for cupcakes and everyone still has a birthday no matter if there is a pandemic or not."

