P.E.I. reports 2 new cases of COVID-19, brings total to 5

P.E.I. reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total active cases in the province to five.

The two new cases are both in their 20s and are close contacts of one of the three cases reported Saturday.

That person is an asymptomatic man in his 20s who travelled to Nova Scotia and came in contact with an individual who had travelled to the United States.

During Sunday's briefing, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said the man in his 20s travelled to Nova Scotia for personal reasons. He left P.E.I. June 26 and returned June 29.

"They were supposed to be self-isolating because they had returned from Nova Scotia, and, certainly, that was prior to the [Atlantic] bubble," Morrison said.

"Their contacts were very limited ... they had five close contacts identified and those are the ones that we tested yesterday and two came back positive."

These are P.E.I.'s first cases in over two months.

269 negative tests at Whisperwood

Of the province's three positive cases announced Saturday, one was also a contact of the Island man who travelled back to P.E.I. from Nova Scotia. She is an employee of Whisperwood Villa, a privately owned nursing and community-care home in Charlottetown.

On Sunday, Morrison said that testing continues at Whisperwood and that 129 residents and 140 staff tested negative and will be tested again this week.

The chief public health officer said all but four or five staff and two residents were tested yesterday. All visits to the facility have been halted.

"We can be proud of how we have worked together to limit the spread and impact of COVID-19," Morrison said. She reiterated that none of the new cases are related to seasonal residents or the newly opened bubble.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King joined Morrison on Saturday and Sunday. The premier said daily briefings can be expected until the situation is resolved.

More from CBC P.E.I.