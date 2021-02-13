P.E.I. announces presence of coronavirus variant first found in U.K.

The province has announced that the coronavirus variant first found in the U.K. has been detected on P.E.I.

Premier Dennis King and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison made the announcement during a briefing on Saturday.

The B117 variant has also been the source of an outbreak in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Morrison said it was a case announced on Feb. 4. The result came back from the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg Friday evening.

The case is a man in his 20s who had travelled internationally. He arrived in Charlottetown on Feb. 1 on Air Canada Flight 8302 from Montreal.

Other passengers on that flight should have been self-isolating in accordance with public health requirements, and had been previously advised to be tested upon the first sign of symptoms.

No changes to guidelines

On Saturday, Morrison said several passengers from the flight will be tested by mobile units this afternoon. Four passengers on that flight have since left the province, but Morrison said they have been advised to get tested.

Morrison said the province is not changing any public health guidelines at this time.

P.E.I. has had 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Two cases remain active. There have been no deaths or hospitalizations.

