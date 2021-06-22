COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, June 22

A cybersecurity expert in New Brunswick is warning that uploading personal documents online to apply for a P.E.I. Pass is putting people's personal information at risk.

Applications for the pass opened last week for residents of the region who are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 — and demand has been high.

The province streamlined how Island residents can apply for the P.E.I. Pass, making changes on Monday to include an option for Island residents to allow public health officials to verify their proof of vaccination.

A reminder that there is no scheduled public health briefing for Tuesday.

Regularly the briefing would be held at 11:30 a.m., but the briefings are now happening bi-weekly. The next scheduled briefing with Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is expected for Tuesday, June 29.

There have been 206 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., and none are active. There have been no deaths and two hospitalizations. Prince Edward Island has reported no new cases since June 3.

Also in the news

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin that added security and safety measures against COVID-19 may actually make the Island a more desirable summer destination.

Prince Edward Island's inflation rate of six per cent in May was the highest in the country, according to the latest report from Statistics Canada.

Public consultations are now underway as part of a feasibility assessment process for a new national park on P.E.I. called Pituamkek National Park Reserve.

