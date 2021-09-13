COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Sept. 13

Schools in the Charlottetown area are closed as P.E.I. deals with its first outbreak of COVID-19 in a school.

The outbreak follows a positive case discovered in a West Royalty Elementary School student announced Saturday.

P.E.I. also reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with three under the age of 10.

An Alberta man has been charged with assault after an incident at the COVID-19 screening centre at Charlottetown Airport.

Even organizers on P.E.I. are feeling optimistic despite an extension of gathering limits.

Official numbers aren't in yet, but the tourism industry says it welcomed more visitors than expected.

A vaccination clinic at UPEI Friday reported steady traffic.

There are currently 14 active cases of COVID-19. P.E.I. has seen 247.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 8, 92 per cent of eligible Island residents had received at least one dose of vaccine and 83.1 per cent had received two doses.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, increasing the province's active COVID-19 caseload to 45.

New Brunswick announced 24 new cases Friday. The province's total active case count is now 136.

Nova Scotia reported 11 new cases Friday, for a total of 78 active cases.

Also in the news

Emergency department doctor Trevor Jain says he has confidence in the precautions in place in the P.E.I. school system.

The demand for vaccines in the province remains strong, say pharmacists.

The UPEI Faculty Association and the union representing maintenance staff say members have been left in the dark when it comes to the school's COVID-19 operational plan, putting staff and students at risk.

Many public health measures will remain in place on P.E.I. as the fourth wave of COVID-19 continues to spread, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced in a public health briefing Tuesday.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: