COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Sept. 6

It was a busy weekend at the P.E.I. border with New Brunswick, and the province says it turned back some travellers who did not have a P.E.I. Pass.

It's back to school week on P.E.I., and your children may be a little more anxious than usual. Here are some ways to help.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison asked Health P.E.I. to extend hours of testing clinics ahead of schools reopening. Morrison said Thursday parents of children who have even mild COVID-19 symptoms should get tested before school starts.

Morrison also said the take-home COVID-19 testing kits the province plans to roll out in schools as part of a pilot program would arrive ahead of the weekend. She said the pilot will focus on rural areas of the province.

A visitor to P.E.I. from another Atlantic province tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting at least six sites on the Island while they may have been infectious. Find a list of the sites here.

There are currently six active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. In total the province has identified 233 cases.

As of Sept. 1, 91.5 per cent of eligible Island residents had received at least one dose of vaccine and 81.8 per cent had received two doses.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new COVID-19 cases on Friday, four of them related to travel. The province has 29 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported five new COVID-19 cases Friday. The active case count is now 55.

New Brunswick recorded 14 new cases Friday, with a total active case number of 126. The province also announced mask requirements for children over two years of age as well as staff at daycares.

New testing requirements for unvaccinated staff in the Island's long-term care and community care facilities were announced Wednesday.

Faculty and staff are responding to UPEI's plans to have most classes in person this fall. The university said 75 per cent of classes will be in person, but it will vary by department.

Both UPEI and Holland College say they are making vaccines mandatory for students and staff. says it's making vaccines mandatory for students and staff.

