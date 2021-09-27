COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Sept. 27

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Atlantic Canada and across the province, Islanders are being advised to avoid non-essential travel off-Island.

P.E.I. crafters are growing concerned that large craft fairs will be cancelled again this Christmas.

Islanders are spending more time outside during the pandemic, and researchers are looking into what impact that is having on wildlife.

One new case of COVID-19 was announced over the weekend, and it came with a number of potential exposure sites.

The Atlantic premiers have changed a planned in-person meeting to a virtual one.

A young family talked to CBC News after emerging from self-isolation following the outbreak at West Royalty School.

As of Sept. 22, 93.2 per cent of the eligible population on P.E.I. have received at least one vaccine dose and 85.7 per cent have received two doses

There are currently 40 active cases of COVID-19. The province has had 294 positive cases since the pandemic began.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and another death, the fifth in three days. The province's active case count is 628.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 24 new cases Sunday, for a total of 134 active cases.

Nova Scotia has not yet reported weekend numbers. It reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Friday. The province's active case count is now 169.

Top news from last week

P.E.I.'s children and youth advocate says the province's back-to-school plan relegated children to second-class status.

Marvin Bernstein's office was one of a number of groups that were given little time to provide feedback on the report, including the P.E.I. Teachers' Union.

King said at a briefing Tuesday the West Royalty outbreak "appears to be contained." The province also announced three new COVID-19 cases on the Island, two related to the outbreak.

During the briefing, King announced that a "vaccinate-or-test" policy for government workers at vulnerable facilities will come into effect Friday. The policy would target staff in classrooms, correctional facilities, early learning facilities and group homes.

King also said his government is working to create a P.E.I. Vax Pass which would be needed for many places, including restaurants, where large gatherings occur. The province is looking to implement it by Oct. 5.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy.

