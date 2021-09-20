COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Sept. 20

West Royalty Elementary and École La-Belle-Cloche students return to class Monday as the province continues to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak at West Royalty.

Six new cases were reported over weekend, four of which are linked to the outbreak. The other two cases announced were related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Several potential exposure sites related to recent cases were also announced Saturday.

Health P.E.I. also said that over the weekend that all West Royalty students who attended the pop-up testing clinic set up at their school Friday tested negative for COVID-19. Almost 90 per cent of students not under self-isolation were tested.

Any student who didn't get tested Thursday or Friday will be contacted to arrange a test before they return to school.

Charlottetown students went back to school Thursday after classes in the area were suspended for three days due to the outbreak. All the province's schools will return to cohorting, and masking will be required for students in grades four through 12.

Prince Edward Island Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker used some strong language Friday in a statement on YouTube, criticizing the government's handling of its back-to-school plan to manage COVID-19.

Public health measures prompted by the West Royalty outbreak came into effect Friday. Indoor public-space mask requirements are back, and personal gathering limits are lowered to 20 people.

Before the government announced the changes, Liberal MLAs came out in favour of a return to masking.

Some Island residents are disappointed they won't be able to vote in the federal election because they'll be self-isolating on election day Monday.

CUPE P.E.I. says it would be in favour of COVID-19 testing measures similar to those in place for staff in long-term care facilities being implemented for school-system workers. But the union also wants the way the tests are taken to be modified to protect members' privacy.

There are currently 47 active cases of COVID-19. The province has had 284 positive cases since the pandemic began.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick announced 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, putting the total active case count at 370.

Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the active caseload in the province to 162.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases of COVID-19 in an unscheduled briefing Friday, hours after Premier Andrew Furey said vaccine passports will be mandatory for recreational activities in the province. The province has 38 active cases.

Also in the news

Are your children anxious about returning to school amid COVID-19? A clinical psychologist shares her tips on how students and parents can learn to cope with the pandemic.

The need to close schools has renewed discussions of mandatory vaccines for teachers and school staff.

All schools in the province have increased public health restrictions due to an elevated risk level.

