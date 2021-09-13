COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Sept. 13

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, four of them related to the recent outbreaks at P.E.I.'s schools.

Schools in the Charlottetown area are closed as P.E.I. deals with the outbreaks.

The incidents have renewed discussions of mandatory vaccines for teachers and school staff.

In response all schools in the province have increased public health restrictions due to an elevated risk level.

The outbreak follows a positive case discovered in a West Royalty Elementary School student announced Saturday.

An Alberta man has been charged with assault after an incident at the COVID-19 screening centre at Charlottetown Airport.

Even organizers on P.E.I. are feeling optimistic despite an extension of gathering limits.

Official numbers aren't in yet, but the tourism industry says it welcomed more visitors than expected.

A vaccination clinic at UPEI Friday reported steady traffic.

There are currently 19 active cases of COVID-19.

As of Saturday, Sept. 11, 92.2 per cent of eligible Island residents had received at least one dose of vaccine and 83.7 per cent had received two doses.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador announced nine new COVID-19 cases. The number of active cases has dropped to 40.

New Brunswick reported 122 new cases over the weekend, with province's active case count rising to 229. It's also announced new rules for schools as a result of outbreaks, including additional mask requirements.

Nova Scotia said 73 people have contracted COVID-19 since the province's last report Friday. The number of active cases in the province now stands at 125.

Also in the news

Emergency department doctor Trevor Jain says he has confidence in the precautions in place in the P.E.I. school system.

The demand for vaccines in the province remains strong, say pharmacists.

The UPEI Faculty Association and the union representing maintenance staff say members have been left in the dark when it comes to the school's COVID-19 operational plan, putting staff and students at risk.

Many public health measures will remain in place on P.E.I. as the fourth wave of COVID-19 continues to spread, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced in a public health briefing Tuesday.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

