COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Oct. 31

Restaurant dining rooms have struggled in the pandemic while takeout boomed, and now operators are trying to figure out what the future will bring.

When P.E.I. tabled its first budget of the pandemic in the spring of 2020 it predicted a record deficit, but it turned out to be a small one.

While there have only been two hospitalizations for COVID-19 on P.E.I., moving staff to pandemic duties has created problems for the health care system, including a 'dangerous' overcrowding of the emergency department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and the closing of 42 long-term care beds.

P.E.I. Auditor General Darren Noonan doesn't expect to find further issues with provincial COVID-19 spending, but he will keep looking.

Current cases

P.E.I. currently has two active cases and has seen a total of 317.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick announced 32 new cases on Sunday for a total of 513 active cases.

Nova Scotia did not report on the weekend. It reported 26 new cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 169.

Newfoundland and Labrador had 99 active cases at last report. Starting Monday, masks will be mandatory indoors for K-3 students as well as for regulated child-care centre staff.

Top news from last week

After a three-week grace period, the province will start enforcing its Vax Pass rules.

Residents of P.E.I.'s long-term care facilities have started receiving their third doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Charlottetown's food bank is seeing a drop in donations, and staff believe the end of pandemic support programs are a factor.

The UPEI Faculty Association says it is taking too long for the university to release a report on air quality, the first step in improving ventilation and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The P.E.I. Vax Pass

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

And, here's a look at how the vax pass can protect you.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

