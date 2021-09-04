COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Oct. 24
P.E.I. tourism had a good August
The QR code version of the P.E.I. Vax Pass is now available, and the province is putting up funding to help organizations buy tablets to scan them.
One Islander's solution to keeping his Vax Pass handy is printing it on a T-shirt.
The P.E.I. tourism industry saw good signs of recovery in August, even with a surprising lack of visitors from New Brunwick.
P.E.I. classrooms that do not yet have mechanical ventilation are getting HEPA filters as an interim measure.
Current cases
P.E.I. currently has seven active cases and has seen a total of 315.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada
New Brunswick reported one COVID-19-related death Sunday, putting the death toll at 108. There were 51new cases on Friday and 627 active cases.
Nova Scotia does not report on the weekend. It reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the active caseload to 160. Fifteen people were in hospital, including four in intensive care.
Newfoundland and Labrador also does not report on weekends. It reported 30 new cases ooon Thursday and Friday. Of those, 21 are under age 20, and many of the cases are centred on a school in Marystown. There were now 62 active cases, including four people in hospital.
The P.E.I. Vax Pass
The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.
Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.
And, here's a look at how the vax pass can protect you.
Top news from last week
- Full vaccination is now mandatory at UPEI and Holland College, but what that means is different at the two schools.
- Vaccines for children aged five to 11 could be available by Christmas, says P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office. Child health psychologists Kathryn Birnie of the University of Calgary and Meghan McMurtry of the University of Guelph have put together a checklist of techniques to help get your children through it.
- P.E.I. lowers the age for people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at pharmacies, in an effort to get more young people vaccinated.
- Vaccination clinics have been getting busy again following the introduction of the P.E.I. Vax Pass.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.
- You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.