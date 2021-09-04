COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Oct. 24

The QR code version of the P.E.I. Vax Pass is now available, and the province is putting up funding to help organizations buy tablets to scan them.

One Islander's solution to keeping his Vax Pass handy is printing it on a T-shirt.

The P.E.I. tourism industry saw good signs of recovery in August, even with a surprising lack of visitors from New Brunwick.

P.E.I. classrooms that do not yet have mechanical ventilation are getting HEPA filters as an interim measure.

Current cases

P.E.I. currently has seven active cases and has seen a total of 315.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick reported one COVID-19-related death Sunday, putting the death toll at 108. There were 51new cases on Friday and 627 active cases.

Nova Scotia does not report on the weekend. It reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the active caseload to 160. Fifteen people were in hospital, including four in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador also does not report on weekends. It reported 30 new cases ooon Thursday and Friday. Of those, 21 are under age 20, and many of the cases are centred on a school in Marystown. There were now 62 active cases, including four people in hospital.

The P.E.I. Vax Pass

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

How to access your vaccination record 0:38 P.E.I.'s Vax Pass rules are now in effect. Here's how to access your record. 0:38

Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

And, here's a look at how the vax pass can protect you.

Where you'll need your Vax Pass 0:55 P.E.I.'s Vax Pass rules are now in effect. Here's where you will — and won't — need to show your proof of vaccination. 0:55

Top news from last week

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: