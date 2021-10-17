COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Oct. 17
Northumberland Ferry passengers now must be fully vaccinated
COVID-19 cancelled the P.E.I. Marathon last year, but the runners were back on the weekend.
Flu shots are now available on P.E.I. as the province continues to vaccinate people for COVID-19, and officials say it is safe to get both shots.
Northumberland Ferries passengers now have to be fully vaccinated.
Vaccination clinics have been getting busy again following the introduction of the P.E.I. Vax Pass.
The P.E.I. Vax Pass
The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.
Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.
And, here's a look at how the vax pass can protect you.
Current cases
With three new cases of COVID-19 announced Friday, P.E.I. currently has seven active cases and has seen a total of 312.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada
- New Brunswick reported 58 new cases Sunday and the number of active cases is 935.
- Nova Scotia did not report over the weekend. It reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 199 active.
- Newfoundland and Labrador also did not report on the weekend. It reported four new COVID-19 cases Friday, with 53 active.
Top news from last week
- A charge has been laid in connection with the outbreak of COVID-19 last month at West Royalty School.
- The outbreak has been the subject of several reviews into what went wrong and what could have gone better.
- As people start travelling again, travel agents are finding new, pandemic-related services to offer.
- The province says that 18 per cent of its child-care workers are still not fully vaccinated.
- Islanders are being asked to avoid travel to COVID-19 hotspots in New Brunswick as cases in that province continue to rise.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy.
- You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
