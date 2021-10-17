COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Oct. 17

COVID-19 cancelled the P.E.I. Marathon last year, but the runners were back on the weekend.

Flu shots are now available on P.E.I. as the province continues to vaccinate people for COVID-19, and officials say it is safe to get both shots.

Northumberland Ferries passengers now have to be fully vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics have been getting busy again following the introduction of the P.E.I. Vax Pass.

Current cases

With three new cases of COVID-19 announced Friday, P.E.I. currently has seven active cases and has seen a total of 312.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick reported 58 new cases Sunday and the number of active cases is 935.

Nova Scotia did not report over the weekend. It reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 199 active.

Newfoundland and Labrador also did not report on the weekend. It reported four new COVID-19 cases Friday, with 53 active.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

