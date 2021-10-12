COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Oct. 10

Flu shots are now available on P.E.I. as the province continues to vaccinate people for COVID-19, and officials say it is safe to get both shots.

The gates at the testing clinic at 64 Park Street in Charlottetown closed at 3 p.m. Tuesday so clinic staff could see all patients currently awaiting testing by closing time. The clinic will re-open Wednesday at 8 a.m., a written release from the province said.

Some food service businesses in Charlottetown's Founders' Hall are not asking diners for their vax pass.

The pandemic has made finding a public washroom in Charlottetown, which was never easy, even more difficult.

The province says that 18 per cent of its child-care workers are still not fully vaccinated.

Northumberland Ferries passengers will have to be fully vaccinated starting Oct. 12.

Islanders are being asked to avoid travel to COVID-19 hotspots in New Brunswick as cases in that province continue to rise.

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

And, here's a look at how the vax pass can protect you.

With three new cases of COVID-19 announced Monday, P.E.I. currently has six active cases and has seen a total of 309.

There were four new potential public exposure sites announced on Monday.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick reported 109 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 63 people in hospital with the virus, 27 of them in intensive care. The active case count in the province is now 1,092.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 21 new cases and two deaths over the Thanksgiving weekend. It has 69 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported 99 new cases over the long weekend, for an active total of 197.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

