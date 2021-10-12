COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Oct. 10
Vaccination rate for child-care workers is below the provincial average
Flu shots are now available on P.E.I. as the province continues to vaccinate people for COVID-19, and officials say it is safe to get both shots.
The gates at the testing clinic at 64 Park Street in Charlottetown closed at 3 p.m. Tuesday so clinic staff could see all patients currently awaiting testing by closing time. The clinic will re-open Wednesday at 8 a.m., a written release from the province said.
Some food service businesses in Charlottetown's Founders' Hall are not asking diners for their vax pass.
The pandemic has made finding a public washroom in Charlottetown, which was never easy, even more difficult.
The province says that 18 per cent of its child-care workers are still not fully vaccinated.
Northumberland Ferries passengers will have to be fully vaccinated starting Oct. 12.
Islanders are being asked to avoid travel to COVID-19 hotspots in New Brunswick as cases in that province continue to rise.
The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.
Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.
And, here's a look at how the vax pass can protect you.
With three new cases of COVID-19 announced Monday, P.E.I. currently has six active cases and has seen a total of 309.
There were four new potential public exposure sites announced on Monday.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada
- New Brunswick reported 109 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 63 people in hospital with the virus, 27 of them in intensive care. The active case count in the province is now 1,092.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported 21 new cases and two deaths over the Thanksgiving weekend. It has 69 active cases.
- Nova Scotia reported 99 new cases over the long weekend, for an active total of 197.
Top news from last week
- Parents and child-care centres are looking to the province for more rapid tests for children and educators.
- Premier Dennis King says he is willing to reconsider an exemption to full vaccination currently in place for young athletes.
- Here's a look at how some businesses fared during the first day under P.E.I. Vax Pass rules.
- The P.E.I. Human Rights Commission is dealing with a surge in calls from people frustrated and upset over COVID-19 restrictions and the Vax Pass.
- Vaccination clinics and pharmacies say they're seeing a boost in first-dose bookings for COVID shots.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy.
- You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.