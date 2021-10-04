COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Oct. 3
Truckers are concerned about delays at the provincial border
The P.E.I. Vax Pass, which will be required at a number of businesses and events, will be introduced Tuesday. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it will work.
Here's a list of where you will — and won't — need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.
Truckers are worried about the delays new testing requirements at the border will cause.
The Lennox Island First Nation said is making vaccines mandatory for employees who work with children.
The Charlottetown Islanders are excited by the prospect of playing in front of more fans this season.
Eighty seven per cent of people on P.E.I. who are eligible to be vaccinated have received two doses.
There are 11 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. P.E.I. has had 302 positive cases since the pandemic began.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada
- New Brunswick announced 93 new COVID-19 cases and one death Sunday. The province has 759 active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported eight new cases on Sunday. There are 149 active cases.
- Nova Scotia reported 77 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and did not report over the weekend. The province's total active case count was 240.
Top news from last week
- Marion Dowling, P.E.I.'s chief of nursing, spoke with CBC News: Compass host Steve Bruce about the new testing requirements for people coming to P.E.I.
- Beginning Sept. 30, anyone entering P.E.I., regardless of age or vaccination status, will be required to be tested for COVID-19.
- The province released its economic recovery plan, but the Opposition Greens say it doesn't do enough to support workers.
- The UPEI Faculty Association is concerned about how people learned about a case of COVID-19 at the university.
- Sports organizations in the province are closely watching public health rules and guidance as they consider attending games and tournaments off-Island.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy.
- You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
