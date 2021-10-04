COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Oct. 3

The P.E.I. Vax Pass, which will be required at a number of businesses and events, will be introduced Tuesday. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it will work.

Here's a list of where you will — and won't — need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

Truckers are worried about the delays new testing requirements at the border will cause.

The Lennox Island First Nation said is making vaccines mandatory for employees who work with children.

The Charlottetown Islanders are excited by the prospect of playing in front of more fans this season.

Eighty seven per cent of people on P.E.I. who are eligible to be vaccinated have received two doses.

There are 11 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. P.E.I. has had 302 positive cases since the pandemic began.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick announced 93 new COVID-19 cases and one death Sunday. The province has 759 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported eight new cases on Sunday. There are 149 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported 77 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and did not report over the weekend. The province's total active case count was 240.

Top news from last week

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: