COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Oct. 11

P.E.I. says that 18 per cent of the province's child-care workers are still not fully vaccinated.

Northumberland Ferries passengers will have to be fully vaccinated starting Oct. 12.

Islanders are being asked to avoid travel to COVID-19 hotspots in New Brunswick as cases in that province continue to rise.

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

Here's a list of where you will — and won't — need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

Eighty seven per cent of people on P.E.I. who are eligible to be vaccinated have received two doses.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick reported 130 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday. The active case count in the province is now 881. Also on Friday, the province's Horizon Health Network followed the Vitalité Health Network in announcing their hospital and health-care facilities will move to a "red alert" level due to rising cases. Circuit-breaker rules in some of the province's regions come into effect at 6 p.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported eight new COVID-19 cases and one death Friday. The province has 112 active cases.

Nova Scotia announced 25 new cases Friday. The total number of active cases is now 234.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

