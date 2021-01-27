COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Oct. 11
Nearly one in five child-care workers not fully vaccinated, and the province urges Islanders to avoid travel to N.B. COVID-19 hot zones.
P.E.I. says that 18 per cent of the province's child-care workers are still not fully vaccinated.
Northumberland Ferries passengers will have to be fully vaccinated starting Oct. 12.
Islanders are being asked to avoid travel to COVID-19 hotspots in New Brunswick as cases in that province continue to rise.
The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.
Here's a list of where you will — and won't — need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.
Eighty seven per cent of people on P.E.I. who are eligible to be vaccinated have received two doses.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada
- New Brunswick reported 130 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday. The active case count in the province is now 881. Also on Friday, the province's Horizon Health Network followed the Vitalité Health Network in announcing their hospital and health-care facilities will move to a "red alert" level due to rising cases. Circuit-breaker rules in some of the province's regions come into effect at 6 p.m.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported eight new COVID-19 cases and one death Friday. The province has 112 active cases.
- Nova Scotia announced 25 new cases Friday. The total number of active cases is now 234.
Top news from last week
- Parents and child-care centres are looking to the province for more rapid tests for children and educators.
- Premier Dennis King says he is willing to reconsider an exemption to full vaccination currently in place for young athletes.
- Here's a look at how some businesses fared during the first day under P.E.I. Vax Pass rules.
- The P.E.I. Human Rights Commission is dealing with a surge in calls from people frustrated and upset over COVID-19 restrictions and the Vax Pass.
- Vaccination clinics and pharmacies say they're seeing a boost in first-dose bookings for COVID shots.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy.
- You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.