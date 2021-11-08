COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Nov. 7

After two young students caught COVID-19 while travelling, two schools in Cornwall were closed Monday for contact tracing and testing of some students and staff.

The P.E.I. Vax Pass has been in effect for a month. Some restaurants have found business has increased, and others are struggling to handle the extra layer of bureaucracy.

The pandemic has created global problems with supply chains. Here are some of the products that are in short supply on P.E.I. as a result.

If P.E.I. is going to administer vaccines in elementary schools, classes should be cancelled on the day, says a Liberal MLA.

Some legions on P.E.I. are concerned about how to manage crowds at services during Remembrance Day, with more people expected to attend this year.

Current cases

P.E.I. currently has seven active cases and has seen a total of 324.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick reported 53 new cases on Sunday for a total of 473 active cases.

Nova Scotia did not report on the weekend, but reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 220. The province also published a report about the effectiveness of vaccines in controlling the spread of the disease in the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador also does not report on weekends. It reported eight new cases Thursday and Friday for a total of 52 active.

Top news from last week

The P.E.I. Vax Pass

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

How to access your vaccination record 0:38 P.E.I.'s Vax Pass rules are now in effect. Here's how to access your record. 0:38

Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

And, here's a look at how the vax pass can protect you.

Where you'll need your Vax Pass 0:55 P.E.I.'s Vax Pass rules are now in effect. Here's where you will — and won't — need to show your proof of vaccination. 0:55

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

