PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Nov. 7

Two schools are closed when students come down with COVID-19, and how the Vax Pass has been affecting some businesses.

The P.E.I. Vax Pass has increased business for some restaurants, and increased headaches for others

CBC News ·
The testing clinic in Charlottetown will likely be busy Monday. (Carolyn Ryan/CBC)

After two young students caught COVID-19 while travelling, two schools in Cornwall were closed Monday for contact tracing and testing of some students and staff.

The P.E.I. Vax Pass has been in effect for a month. Some restaurants have found business has increased, and others are struggling to handle the extra layer of bureaucracy.

The pandemic has created global problems with supply chains. Here are some of the products that are in short supply on P.E.I. as a result.

If P.E.I. is going to administer vaccines in elementary schools, classes should be cancelled on the day, says a Liberal MLA.

Some legions on P.E.I. are concerned about how to manage crowds at services during Remembrance Day, with more people expected to attend this year.

Current cases

P.E.I. currently has seven active cases and has seen a total of 324.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

Top news from last week

The P.E.I. Vax Pass

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

How to access your vaccination record

Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

And, here's a look at how the vax pass can protect you.

Where you'll need your Vax Pass

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 12.
  • Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.
  • You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.
now