COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Nov. 7
The P.E.I. Vax Pass has increased business for some restaurants, and increased headaches for others
After two young students caught COVID-19 while travelling, two schools in Cornwall were closed Monday for contact tracing and testing of some students and staff.
The P.E.I. Vax Pass has been in effect for a month. Some restaurants have found business has increased, and others are struggling to handle the extra layer of bureaucracy.
The pandemic has created global problems with supply chains. Here are some of the products that are in short supply on P.E.I. as a result.
If P.E.I. is going to administer vaccines in elementary schools, classes should be cancelled on the day, says a Liberal MLA.
Some legions on P.E.I. are concerned about how to manage crowds at services during Remembrance Day, with more people expected to attend this year.
Current cases
P.E.I. currently has seven active cases and has seen a total of 324.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada
- New Brunswick reported 53 new cases on Sunday for a total of 473 active cases.
- Nova Scotia did not report on the weekend, but reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 220. The province also published a report about the effectiveness of vaccines in controlling the spread of the disease in the province.
- Newfoundland and Labrador also does not report on weekends. It reported eight new cases Thursday and Friday for a total of 52 active.
Top news from last week
- The number of staff in child-care centres fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has jumped since late September from 82 per cent to 90, according to P.E.I.'s education department.
- Here's why one Islander has made the decision not to get vaccinated yet.
- P.E.I.'s chief public health officer announced the easing of some pandemic restrictions during a briefing Tuesday. Personal gathering limits are raised to 50 up from 20, and cohorts are no longer required at Vax Pass events.
- Restaurant dining rooms have struggled in the pandemic while takeout boomed, and now operators are trying to figure out what the future will bring.
- When P.E.I. tabled its first budget of the pandemic in the spring of 2020 it predicted a record deficit, but it turned out to be a small one.
- While there have only been two hospitalizations for COVID-19 on P.E.I., moving staff to pandemic duties has created problems for the health care system, including a 'dangerous' overcrowding of the emergency department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and the closing of 42 long-term care beds.
The P.E.I. Vax Pass
The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.
Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.
And, here's a look at how the vax pass can protect you.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.
- You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.