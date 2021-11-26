COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Nov. 28

Five new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Sunday, along with a long list of potential exposure sites.

More than 100 children aged five to 11 got vaccinated in P.E.I.'s first pediatric vaccine clinic.

The P.E.I. Humane Society has reached capacity, partly because of how the pandemic affected the birth of kittens in the province.

Current cases

The number of active cases on P.E.I. fell on the weekend for the first time since Oct. 27.

P.E.I. currently has 35 active cases and has seen a total of 372.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick announced 45 new COVID-19 cases and 793 active cases on Sunday.

Nova Scotia did not report over the weekend. It reported 28 new cases on Friday. The province has 172 total active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador also does not issue weekend reports. It announced six new cases Friday for a total of 14 active cases.

Top news from last week

A Charlottetown church is requiring parshioners attending in person be fully vaccinated.

After almost two years of pandemic restrictions, music students at UPEI are back performing in large ensembles again, with three performances this week.

Some parents affected by a cluster of COVID19 cases in West Prince are frustrated their children have to self-isolate while others do not.

The P.E.I. Vax Pass

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

How to access your vaccination record 0:38 P.E.I.'s Vax Pass rules are now in effect. Here's how to access your record. 0:38

Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

And, here's a look at how the vax pass can protect you.

Where you'll need your Vax Pass 0:55 P.E.I.'s Vax Pass rules are now in effect. Here's where you will — and won't — need to show your proof of vaccination. 0:55

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: