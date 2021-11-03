COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Nov. 21

Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Office announced two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while advising that Three Oaks Senior High School be closed on Monday.

P.E.I. announced four new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Two of the new cases are linked to a recent cluster in Prince County.

On Friday, the province announced community clinics will start taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages five to 11 by the end of this week.

Current cases

P.E.I. currently has 18 active cases and has seen a total of 345.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick announced 90 new cases on Sunday, and that 43 previous cases have recovered, bringing the province's active cases to 640. There were outbreaks at Ridgewood Veterans Wing in Saint John and at Dorchester Penitentiary on Friday. New household isolation rules also took effect Friday at 6 p.m.

Nova Scotia reported one COVID-related death and 27 new cases on Friday. The province has 223 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador announced four new cases and 19 active cases. The province said it could start vaccinations for children as early as next week.

Top news from last week

Charlottetown-based BioVectra, with assistance from the federal and provincial governments, is expanding to manufacture mRNA vaccines.

Exemptions from P.E.I. Vax Pass regulations have been rare and only for medical reasons. No exemptions for religion have been considered.

Swoop Airlines plans to fly out of Charlottetown this coming summer, after the pandemic foiled plans for the summer of 2020.

Some Christmas craft fairs have been cancelled again this year, and craftspeople are finding other options to sell their wares

The P.E.I. Vax Pass

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

And, here's a look at how the vax pass can protect you.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

