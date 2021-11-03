Skip to Main Content
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Nov. 21

P.E.I. is dealing with a cluster of cases in Prince County, and vaccines are on the way for children aged five to 11.

Three Oaks Senior High School closed on Monday

CBC News ·
P.E.I. plans to start taking vaccine appointments for young children by the end of this week. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images)

Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Office announced two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while advising that Three Oaks Senior High School be closed on Monday.

P.E.I. announced four new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Two of the new cases are linked to a recent cluster in Prince County.

On Friday, the province announced community clinics will start taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages five to 11 by the end of this week.

Current cases

P.E.I. currently has 18 active cases and has seen a total of 345.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

  • New Brunswick  announced 90 new cases on Sunday, and that 43 previous cases have recovered, bringing the province's active cases to 640. There were outbreaks at Ridgewood Veterans Wing in Saint John and at Dorchester Penitentiary on Friday. New household isolation rules also took effect Friday at 6 p.m.
  • Nova Scotia reported one COVID-related death and 27 new cases on Friday. The province has 223 active cases.
  • Newfoundland and Labrador announced four new cases and 19 active cases. The province said it could start vaccinations for children as early as next week.

Top news from last week

 

The P.E.I. Vax Pass

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

How to access your vaccination record

2 months ago
0:38
P.E.I.'s Vax Pass rules are now in effect. Here's how to access your record. 0:38

Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

And, here's a look at how the vax pass can protect you.

Where you'll need your Vax Pass

2 months ago
0:55
P.E.I.'s Vax Pass rules are now in effect. Here's where you will — and won't — need to show your proof of vaccination. 0:55

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 12.
  • Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.
  • You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now