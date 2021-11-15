COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Nov. 14

It's getting harder to recruit volunteer firefighters on P.E.I., and chiefs believe it is partly due to the pandemic.

Some Christmas craft fairs have been cancelled again this year, and craftspeople are finding other options to sell their wares.

The Town of Three Rivers has established a new vaccinate or test policy for both employees and volunteers.

Current cases

P.E.I. currently has five active cases and has seen a total of 324.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick reported 65 new cases and 534 active cases Sunday. The province said 20 people are in the hospital, including 12 in intensive care.

Nova Scotia did not report on the weekend. It announced 70 new cases for Thursday and Friday, for a total of 277 active cases. Ten people are in hospital, including one who's in the ICU.

Newfoundland and Labrador also issued no weekend reports. The province reported six new cases and 40 active cases on Friday, with one person in the hospital.

Top news from last week

The P.E.I. Vax Pass

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

How to access your vaccination record 0:38 P.E.I.'s Vax Pass rules are now in effect. Here's how to access your record. 0:38

Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

And, here's a look at how the vax pass can protect you.

Where you'll need your Vax Pass 0:55 P.E.I.'s Vax Pass rules are now in effect. Here's where you will — and won't — need to show your proof of vaccination. 0:55

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: