COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of May 8

The province dropped mandatory masking rules for most spaces Friday morning.

Businesses may still make their own choices regarding mask policies, and different places are going with different options.

The antibody therapy Evusheld, which could prevent people with weakened immune systems from getting COVID-19, will soon be available in P.E.I.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

Nova Scotia continues to report a high number of COVID-19 deaths in its latest weekly report released Thursday.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 15 more in New Brunswick in the past week and the province reports hospitalizations because of the virus dropped by six, to 81, including 10 people in intensive care. On Friday, a committee of MLAs voted to end mandatory masking at the provincial legislature.

Newfoundland and Labrador said in its COVID-19 update Friday there were no COVID-related deaths in the province since Wednesday. There are 17 people hospitalized due to the virus, with five in critical care.

When and where to seek care if you have COVID

P.E.I. closed its specialized cough and fever clinics for COVID-19 at the end of March. Primary care will pass to your doctor, nurse practitioner or a walk-in clinic.

Mild cases can be treated at home with rest.

If you are immunosuppressed or over the age of 50, you can call your primary care provider or 811 within the first five days of your COVID-19 symptoms to see if you may benefit from an antiviral medicine.

If you are concerned about your symptoms, you may also arrange an appointment with your doctor, nurse practitioner or a walk-in clinic. You may also call 811 to consult about your symptoms.

If your symptoms are so severe you don't believe you can wait for an appointment, then go to the emergency at your local hospital. If you do not feel you can travel to the hospital safely on your own, call 911.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Third shots are available for Islanders 12 and older, six months following their second shot.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: