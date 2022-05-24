COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of May 22

Masks are no longer mandatory in schools and at early learning centres.

Some businesses were busier than expected during the long weekend, and they're calling it a good sign for the upcoming tourism season.

The health care system is seeing more no-shows for diagnostic imaging appointments, and believe fear about going to the hospital during the pandemic may be part of that.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

In Newfoundland and Labrador, more people have died in the 10 weeks since restrictions were lifted than did during the first two years of the pandemic.

Nova Scotia matched its most deadly week of the pandemic, with 24 dead.

In New Brunswick, Omicron now constitutes all cases of COVID-19 in the province.

When and where to seek care if you have COVID

P.E.I. closed its specialized cough and fever clinics for COVID-19 at the end of March. Primary care will pass to your doctor, nurse practitioner or a walk-in clinic.

Mild cases can be treated at home with rest.

If you are immunosuppressed or over the age of 50, you can call your primary care provider or 811 within the first five days of your COVID-19 symptoms to see if you may benefit from an antiviral medicine.

If you are concerned about your symptoms, you may also arrange an appointment with your doctor, nurse practitioner or a walk-in clinic. You may also call 811 to consult about your symptoms.

If your symptoms are so severe you don't believe you can wait for an appointment, then go to the emergency at your local hospital. If you do not feel you can travel to the hospital safely on your own, call 911.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Third shots are available for Islanders 12 and older, six months following their second shot.

Fourth shots are available for Islanders 60 and older, four months following their third shot.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: