COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of May 22
Businesses already seeing the return of tourists
Masks are no longer mandatory in schools and at early learning centres.
Some businesses were busier than expected during the long weekend, and they're calling it a good sign for the upcoming tourism season.
The health care system is seeing more no-shows for diagnostic imaging appointments, and believe fear about going to the hospital during the pandemic may be part of that.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada
In Newfoundland and Labrador, more people have died in the 10 weeks since restrictions were lifted than did during the first two years of the pandemic.
Nova Scotia matched its most deadly week of the pandemic, with 24 dead.
In New Brunswick, Omicron now constitutes all cases of COVID-19 in the province.
Top news from last week
- P.E.I. hospitals appear to be through the worst of the recent Omicron wave of COVID-19, says Health P.E.I. CEO Dr. Michael Gardam.
- How we're coming out of the pandemic is helping to drive inflation.
- With more flights coming into Charlottetown, the airport is hoping to avoid the long lineups plaguing other parts of Canada.
- Not as many P.E.I. children are enrolled in the province's new universal pre-K program, and the pandemic may be playing a role in that
Other helpful stories
- A timeline of pandemic events on P.E.I.
- 25 events shaping the first 2 years of the pandemic on P.E.I.
- How to treat yourself at home if you get COVID-19
- Here is the latest pandemic mask advice.
- Your COVID-19 rapid test is positive. Now what?
- P.E.I. government bringing back pandemic supports for workers.
- My family caught COVID-19. Here's what I wish I'd known.
- Why COVID-19 vaccination exemptions are rare on P.E.I.
When and where to seek care if you have COVID
P.E.I. closed its specialized cough and fever clinics for COVID-19 at the end of March. Primary care will pass to your doctor, nurse practitioner or a walk-in clinic.
Mild cases can be treated at home with rest.
If you are immunosuppressed or over the age of 50, you can call your primary care provider or 811 within the first five days of your COVID-19 symptoms to see if you may benefit from an antiviral medicine.
If you are concerned about your symptoms, you may also arrange an appointment with your doctor, nurse practitioner or a walk-in clinic. You may also call 811 to consult about your symptoms.
If your symptoms are so severe you don't believe you can wait for an appointment, then go to the emergency at your local hospital. If you do not feel you can travel to the hospital safely on your own, call 911.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- Anyone aged five and up.
- Third shots are available for Islanders 12 and older, six months following their second shot.
- Fourth shots are available for Islanders 60 and older, four months following their third shot.
- Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.
- You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- New or worsening cough.
- Fever and/or chills.
- Sore throat.
- Runny nose, sneezing or congestion.
- Headache.
- Muscle, joint or body aches.
- Feeling unwell or unusually tired.
- Acute loss of sense of smell or taste.