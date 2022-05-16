COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of May 15

Not as many P.E.I. children are enrolled in the province's new universal pre-K program, and the pandemic may be playing a role in that.

People aged 60 and older are now eligible for a second COVID-19 booster vaccine, four months after receiving their first.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital's Unit 2 is closed to most new admissions following a COVID-19 outbreak there.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick has the highest positivity rate at its COVID-19 testing sites in the country.

Newfoundland and Labrador will drop its mask mandate in schools after the Victoria Day long weekend.

On Thursday Nova Scotia reported 18 new deaths over the previous week. It was the third highest number of weekly deaths of COVID-19.

Top news from last week

Some Islanders have been surprised by a demand for the repayment of CERB, and are uncertain how they will manage it.

Health P.E.I. has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the Western Hospital inpatient unit in Alberton.

Six more people with COVID-19 have died on P.E.I. Last week was the deadliest of the pandemic in the province. The previous weekly high was two.

Young people on P.E.I. were so severely impacted by the social circumstances and policy regulations around managing the COVID-19 pandemic that they behaved as if they were ill even if they weren't, according to new research.

Other helpful stories

When and where to seek care if you have COVID

P.E.I. closed its specialized cough and fever clinics for COVID-19 at the end of March. Primary care will pass to your doctor, nurse practitioner or a walk-in clinic.

Mild cases can be treated at home with rest.

If you are immunosuppressed or over the age of 50, you can call your primary care provider or 811 within the first five days of your COVID-19 symptoms to see if you may benefit from an antiviral medicine.

If you are concerned about your symptoms, you may also arrange an appointment with your doctor, nurse practitioner or a walk-in clinic. You may also call 811 to consult about your symptoms.

If your symptoms are so severe you don't believe you can wait for an appointment, then go to the emergency at your local hospital. If you do not feel you can travel to the hospital safely on your own, call 911.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Third shots are available for Islanders 12 and older, six months following their second shot.

Fourth shots are available for Islanders 60 and older, four months following their third shot.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: