COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of May 1

This wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is about a shortage of health-care workers, says an infection control physician.

Charlottetown Airport's CEO believes the airport could reach pre-pandemic levels of traffic this summer.

A man who was hospitalized for COVID-19 is suing Health P.E.I. for breach of privacy after information about his medical condition was leaked by a hospital employee and published by an Island blogger.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

Nova Scotia reported a record number of COVID-related deaths on Thursday. Twenty-four people died between April 19 and 25, with the province also reporting 55 hospitalizations, including 10 people in intensive care.

New Brunswick has recorded six more COVID-related deaths and the number of people currently hospitalized because of the virus has increased to 87, including 13 in intensive care, according to Tuesday's update from the government

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two COVID-related deaths on Friday and 16 hospitalizations, with four people in critical care. The province said on Wednesday five people have died from COVID-19, just two days after it logged zero deaths for the first time in more than a month.

Top news from last week

Some masking requirements will end in P.E.I. schools when restrictions are lifted across the province, but not all of them.

The Chief Public Health Office said it plans to officially drop its mandatory mask mandate as of Friday, May 6. Masks will no longer be required in indoor public spaces. However, the CPHO "highly recommends" people continue to wear them.

Officials are asking Islanders to be patient as the province tries to meet demand for the antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid. P.E.I. says physicians have now prescribed more than 1,200 courses of the medication.

More than 100 long-term care beds are sitting empty on P.E.I. due to staff shortages caused by the pandemic.

Other helpful stories

When and where to seek care if you have COVID

P.E.I. closed its specialized cough and fever clinics for COVID-19 at the end of March. Primary care will pass to your doctor, nurse practitioner or a walk-in clinic.

Mild cases can be treated at home with rest.

If you are immunosuppressed or over the age of 50, you can call your primary care provider or 811 within the first five days of your COVID-19 symptoms to see if you may benefit from an antiviral medicine.

If you are concerned about your symptoms, you may also arrange an appointment with your doctor, nurse practitioner or a walk-in clinic. You may also call 811 to consult about your symptoms.

If your symptoms are so severe you don't believe you can wait for an appointment, then go to the emergency at your local hospital. If you do not feel you can travel to the hospital safely on your own, call 911.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Third shots are available for Islanders 12 and older, six months following their second shot.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: