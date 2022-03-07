COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of March 7
2 people in hospital due to COVID-19
On Friday, P.E.I. reported a total of 4,159 active cases with 1,029 new cases since the last update on Wednesday. The average daily case count for the last seven days is 416. Two people are in hospital due to COVID-19, and four others were admitted for other reasons and later tested positive.
P.E.I. launched a new tourism strategy and $5 million marketing campaign Friday that it hopes will cash in on a pent-up demand for travel after two tough years due to COVID-19. In the meantime, the industry is getting ready for the summer season, with a tourism job fair held on Saturday in Charlottetown attracting hundreds of job seekers.
The Green Party says P.E.I. is not doing enough to address school staff absences caused by COVID-19.
In an interview with CBC News: Compass, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said cases of COVID-19 have surged on P.E.I. because of relaxed public health measures, and that was expected. She says although cases are high, hospitalizations remain relatively low.
The province has said it would be providing less frequent COVID-19 updates going forward, with updates now scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Public exposure and flight notifications have been paused by the provincial government. Under current conditions, the province says all public places should be considered potential exposure sites.
The Public Schools Branch has also stopped posting potential exposure notifications on its website. It said with the rise in COVID-19 cases across the province, potential exposures can be assumed at all schools.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada
- New Brunswick recorded another COVID-related death Friday, and the number of people in hospital, in intensive care and on a ventilator all increased slightly.
- Nova Scotia reported four deaths related to COVID-19 Friday in what is expected to be the last daily update from the province during the pandemic.
- The number of people in hospital because of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador stayed relatively flat on Friday, despite a small rise in the number of reported cases.
Top news from last week
- P.E.I. has discontinued the Vax Pass and is removing isolation requirements for unvaccinated travellers. That's a relief for some. For others, it's a cause for concern.
- Music P.E.I. Week concerts, which were supposed to begin Wednesday, have been cancelled for this year due to too many COVID-19 cases.
- MLAs unanimously passed a motion in the legislature asking the province to investigate the consequences of long COVID.
- Some Islanders are taking it upon themselves to ask for proof of vaccination from customers at their businesses despite it no longer being a requirement across the province.
- UPEI and Holland College have announced they will be keeping their vaccination policies in place at least until the end of the semester.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- Anyone aged five and up.
- Third shots are available for Islanders 18 and older, six months following their second shot.
- Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.
- You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- New or worsening cough.
- Fever and/or chills.
- Sore throat.
- Runny nose, sneezing or congestion.
- Headache.
- Muscle, joint or body aches.
- Feeling unwell or unusually tired.
- Acute loss of sense of smell or taste.
