COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of March 7

On Friday, P.E.I. reported a total of 4,159 active cases with 1,029 new cases since the last update on Wednesday. The average daily case count for the last seven days is 416. Two people are in hospital due to COVID-19, and four others were admitted for other reasons and later tested positive.

P.E.I. launched a new tourism strategy and $5 million marketing campaign Friday that it hopes will cash in on a pent-up demand for travel after two tough years due to COVID-19. In the meantime, the industry is getting ready for the summer season, with a tourism job fair held on Saturday in Charlottetown attracting hundreds of job seekers.

The Green Party says P.E.I. is not doing enough to address school staff absences caused by COVID-19.

In an interview with CBC News: Compass, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said cases of COVID-19 have surged on P.E.I. because of relaxed public health measures, and that was expected. She says although cases are high, hospitalizations remain relatively low.

About 600 people showed up at the TIAPEI 2022 Charlottetown Tourism Job Fair, which was held on Saturday.

The province has said it would be providing less frequent COVID-19 updates going forward, with updates now scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Public exposure and flight notifications have been paused by the provincial government. Under current conditions, the province says all public places should be considered potential exposure sites.

The Public Schools Branch has also stopped posting potential exposure notifications on its website. It said with the rise in COVID-19 cases across the province, potential exposures can be assumed at all schools.

New Brunswick recorded another COVID-related death Friday, and the number of people in hospital, in intensive care and on a ventilator all increased slightly.

Nova Scotia reported four deaths related to COVID-19 Friday in what is expected to be the last daily update from the province during the pandemic.

The number of people in hospital because of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador stayed relatively flat on Friday, despite a small rise in the number of reported cases.

Anyone aged five and up.

Third shots are available for Islanders 18 and older, six months following their second shot.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

