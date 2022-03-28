Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of March 27

Car rental companies say they are already selling out for this summer, and antivirals are helping keep Islanders out of the hospital.

Cattle farmers celebrate the return of the Easter Beef Show

Paxlovid is helping to keep Islanders out of the hospital, says Morrison. (Laura Meader/CBC)

There are signs tourists will be back this summer, but they are going to have trouble renting a car.

The anti viral treatment Paxlovid is helping keep Islanders out of hospital, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Cattle farmers were pleased to have the chance to show off their steers last weekend for the first Easter Beef Show that was open to the public in three years.

The P.E.I. government is now reporting COVID-19 statistics weekly. Twelve people were being treated at hospitals for COVID-19 as of Tuesday last week, including one in the ICU.

Ten others who had been hospitalized for other reasons had also tested positive. There was an average of 342 new cases per day over the seven days prior to Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

  • New Brunswick is finding its vaccination rate is slowing down, even while case numbers remain high.
  • Nova Scotia reported 13 deaths and 42 people in hospital in its weekly COVID-19 update released Thursday. It also reports an average of 493 new COVID-19 cases per day. This total does not include positive rapid tests.
  • Newfoundland and Labrador reported on Friday that 35 people had died of COVID-19 this month. Thirty three people were in hospital due to COVID-19, which was a new record for the province, with six in intensive care.

Top news from last week

Other helpful stories

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • Anyone aged five and up.
  • Third shots are available for Islanders 12 and older, six months following their second shot.
  • Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.
  • You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • New or worsening cough.
  • Fever and/or chills.
  • Sore throat.
  • Runny nose, sneezing or congestion.
  • Headache.
  • Muscle, joint or body aches.
  • Feeling unwell or unusually tired.
  • Acute loss of sense of smell or taste.
