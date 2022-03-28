COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of March 27

There are signs tourists will be back this summer, but they are going to have trouble renting a car.

The P.E.I. government is now reporting COVID-19 statistics weekly. Twelve people were being treated at hospitals for COVID-19 as of Tuesday last week, including one in the ICU.

Ten others who had been hospitalized for other reasons had also tested positive. There was an average of 342 new cases per day over the seven days prior to Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick is finding its vaccination rate is slowing down, even while case numbers remain high.

Nova Scotia reported 13 deaths and 42 people in hospital in its weekly COVID-19 update released Thursday. It also reports an average of 493 new COVID-19 cases per day. This total does not include positive rapid tests.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported on Friday that 35 people had died of COVID-19 this month. Thirty three people were in hospital due to COVID-19, which was a new record for the province, with six in intensive care.

Top news from last week

With the province recently deciding to lift its vaccine or testing policy order for front-line public service workers, it's expected other employers will also re-examine their vaccine mandates — something the City of Summerside is already planning.

MLA Hal Perry is questioning P.E.I.'s tourism strategy marketing the Island as a safe place to visit given the rate at which Islanders are being infected with COVID-19.

The impact of COVID-19 on the health-care system will be key in determining if restrictions will be lifted further, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

The changes are causing one Islander's chronic social anxiety to ramp back up.

Other helpful stories

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Third shots are available for Islanders 12 and older, six months following their second shot.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Reminder about symptoms

