COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of March 20
An average of 343 new cases per day have been reported over the last week
The province eased and lifted some pandemic restrictions Thursday, including allowing dancing in bars.
The impact of COVID-19 on the health care system will be key in determining if restrictions will be lifted further, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.
The changes are causing one Islander's chronic social anxiety to ramp back up.
On Wednesday, eight people were being treated at hospitals for COVID-19, according to data released on the province's website.
Nineteen others who had been hospitalized for other reasons also tested positive. There has been an average of 343 new cases per day over the last seven days.
While fewer Islanders are now required to go to P.E.I.'s COVID-19 testing clinics following changes announced last week, people can still get rapid antigen tests at Access P.E.I. locations across the Island.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada
- New Brunswick has dropped its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for most employees, except those who work in health care and other vulnerable sectors, and is calling back those who qualify who were placed on unpaid leave five months ago.
- In an about-face, Nova Scotia announced Friday it will keep mandatory mask rules in schools as the province enters Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Monday. The announcement came as Nova Scotia reported 15 new deaths from COVID-19 in its first data update in more than a week. As of Thursday, there were 38 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 12 in intensive care.
- Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health says changes to COVID-19 testing eligibility requirements were made to focus on preventing spread among the most vulnerable populations. Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said Friday the health-care system needs to return to normal.
Top news from last week
- Revelers were wearing green, drinking beer and singing along to Irish music on Thursday as bars and pubs celebrated St. Patrick's Day for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago.
- After a slow start, P.E.I. has caught up with the national average when it comes to giving third COVID-19 vaccinations, but it is struggling to get young people to line up for the jab.
- Islanders are having trouble getting the information they need about international travel rules, says Charlottetown Airport.
- The pandemic has created some particular challenges for Islanders trying to stay sober
Other helpful stories
- A timeline of pandemic events on P.E.I.
- 25 events shaping the first 2 years of the pandemic on P.E.I.
- How to treat yourself at home if you get COVID-19
- Here is the latest pandemic mask advice
- Your COVID-19 rapid test is positive. Now what?
- P.E.I. government bringing back pandemic supports for workers
- My family caught COVID-19. Here's what I wish I'd known
- Why COVID-19 vaccination exemptions are rare on P.E.I.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- Anyone aged five and up.
- Third shots are available for Islanders 12 and older, six months following their second shot.
- Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.
- You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- New or worsening cough.
- Fever and/or chills.
- Sore throat.
- Runny nose, sneezing or congestion.
- Headache.
- Muscle, joint or body aches.
- Feeling unwell or unusually tired.
- Acute loss of sense of smell or taste.