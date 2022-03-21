COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of March 20

The province eased and lifted some pandemic restrictions Thursday, including allowing dancing in bars.

The impact of COVID-19 on the health care system will be key in determining if restrictions will be lifted further, says Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

The changes are causing one Islander's chronic social anxiety to ramp back up.

On Wednesday, eight people were being treated at hospitals for COVID-19, according to data released on the province's website.

Nineteen others who had been hospitalized for other reasons also tested positive. There has been an average of 343 new cases per day over the last seven days.

While fewer Islanders are now required to go to P.E.I.'s COVID-19 testing clinics following changes announced last week, people can still get rapid antigen tests at Access P.E.I. locations across the Island.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick has dropped its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for most employees, except those who work in health care and other vulnerable sectors, and is calling back those who qualify who were placed on unpaid leave five months ago.

In an about-face, Nova Scotia announced Friday it will keep mandatory mask rules in schools as the province enters Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Monday. The announcement came as Nova Scotia reported 15 new deaths from COVID-19 in its first data update in more than a week. As of Thursday, there were 38 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 12 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health says changes to COVID-19 testing eligibility requirements were made to focus on preventing spread among the most vulnerable populations. Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said Friday the health-care system needs to return to normal.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Third shots are available for Islanders 12 and older, six months following their second shot.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: