COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of March 13
8 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19
Businesses are finding Islanders have redefined what is essential spending for them.
P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch will no longer be notifying parents when their children are considered close contacts of someone with COVID-19.
Islanders are having trouble getting the information they need about international travel rules, says Charlottetown Airport.
The pandemic has created some particular challenges for Islanders trying to stay sober.
Eight people were being treated at hospitals for COVID-19 as of Friday, according to data released on the province's website. Nine others who had been hospitalized for other reasons also tested positive.
It's been two years since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic. Here are some of the major events that have shaped the pandemic on P.E.I.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada
- New Brunswick reported another COVID-related death on Friday and 103 hospitalizations. The province also announced it will seek an independent review of its response to the pandemic as it prepares to lift all restrictions on Monday.
- Nova Scotia reported five deaths related to COVID-19 in a weekly update on Thursday. There were 50 people in hospital with the disease.
- Newfoundland and Labrador said in its last scheduled update that four people have died as a result of COVID-19. Twenty-two people are hospitalized. The province lifted all public health restrictions on Monday.
Top news from last week
- The Green Party says changes to testing requirements could complicate workers' compensation claims.
- Charlottetown's soup kitchen opened for inside dining for the first time since December.
- With about 150 school staff at home because of the Omicron wave, concerns were raised in the legislature Tuesday about the ability of those still going to work to cope.
- Dr. Heather Morrison held an unscheduled briefing on COVID-19 Tuesday to outline changes to testing protocols on P.E.I., needed because testing facilities can't keep up with demand. The CPHO says most asymptomatic close contacts no longer need Day 4 tests.
- The fact that one in 40 Islanders is now counted as a confirmed, active case is "certainly eye-popping," said infection control epidemiologist Colin Furness, a professor at the University of Toronto.
Other helpful stories
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- Anyone aged five and up.
- Third shots are available for Islanders 12 and older, six months following their second shot.
- Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.
- You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- New or worsening cough.
- Fever and/or chills.
- Sore throat.
- Runny nose, sneezing or congestion.
- Headache.
- Muscle, joint or body aches.
- Feeling unwell or unusually tired.
- Acute loss of sense of smell or taste.