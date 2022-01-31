COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Jan. 30
Students head back for in-person learning Monday
P.E.I. reported its 10th COVID-related death on Saturday. Nineteen people were in the hospital, including three in the ICU.
The province resumes in-class learning on Monday, and it will look a little different for Island students.
Restaurants and gyms are reopening at 50 per cent capacity Monday morning after the latest round of COVID-19 lockdowns.
A P.E.I. woman who is a double amputee and uses a wheelchair to get around is calling for answers after security kicked her out of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown for not wearing a mask.
A Holland College student said she was caught off guard by a decision not to let people self-isolate in student residences.
Health P.E.I. vaccination clinics are taking some appointments for this week, including some walk-ins.
Public exposure and flight notifications have been paused by the provincial government. Under current conditions, the province says all public places should be considered potential exposure sites.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada
- New Brunswick reported five COVID-related deaths on Sunday. There are 164 people in hospital because of the virus with 13 in ICU and five on ventilators.
- Nova Scotia reported 92 people were in designated COVID-19 units on Sunday. Fifteen people are in intensive care.
- Newfoundland and Labrador said 23 people were in the hospital as of Sunday, a record high.
Top news from last week
- Health P.E.I. is reducing some non-urgent procedures and services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital as the province grapples with its largest COVID-19 surge since the beginning of the pandemic.
- Two Island siblings have demonstrated how to use those COVID-19 testing kits ahead of a return to school.
- Reaction from groups involved in P.E.I.'s education system is mixed as students prepare to head back to class Monday for the first time in 2022.
- Parents should expect COVID-19 cases in schools when students return to in-class learning and Dr. Heather Morrison and Education Minister Natalie Jameson outlined what will happen when a child tests positive.
Other helpful stories
- How to treat yourself at home if you get COVID-19
- Here is the latest pandemic mask advice
- Your COVID-19 rapid test is positive. Now what?
- P.E.I. government bringing back pandemic supports for workers
- My family caught COVID-19. Here's what I wish I'd known
- Why COVID-19 vaccination exemptions are rare on P.E.I.
The P.E.I. Vax Pass
The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.
Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- Anyone aged five and up.
- Third shots are available for Islanders 18 and older, six months following their second shot.
- Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.
- You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- New or worsening cough.
- Fever and/or chills.
- Sore throat.
- Runny nose, sneezing or congestion.
- Headache.
- Muscle, joint or body aches.
- Feeling unwell or unusually tired.
- Acute loss of sense of smell or taste.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?