COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Jan. 30

P.E.I. reported its 10th COVID-related death on Saturday. Nineteen people were in the hospital, including three in the ICU.

The province resumes in-class learning on Monday, and it will look a little different for Island students.

Restaurants and gyms are reopening at 50 per cent capacity Monday morning after the latest round of COVID-19 lockdowns.

A P.E.I. woman who is a double amputee and uses a wheelchair to get around is calling for answers after security kicked her out of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown for not wearing a mask.

A Holland College student said she was caught off guard by a decision not to let people self-isolate in student residences.

Health P.E.I. vaccination clinics are taking some appointments for this week, including some walk-ins.

Public exposure and flight notifications have been paused by the provincial government. Under current conditions, the province says all public places should be considered potential exposure sites.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick reported five COVID-related deaths on Sunday. There are 164 people in hospital because of the virus with 13 in ICU and five on ventilators.

Nova Scotia reported 92 people were in designated COVID-19 units on Sunday. Fifteen people are in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador said 23 people were in the hospital as of Sunday, a record high.

Top news from last week

Health P.E.I. is reducing some non-urgent procedures and services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital as the province grapples with its largest COVID-19 surge since the beginning of the pandemic.

Two Island siblings have demonstrated how to use those COVID-19 testing kits ahead of a return to school.

Reaction from groups involved in P.E.I.'s education system is mixed as students prepare to head back to class Monday for the first time in 2022.

Parents should expect COVID-19 cases in schools when students return to in-class learning and Dr. Heather Morrison and Education Minister Natalie Jameson outlined what will happen when a child tests positive.

Other helpful stories

The P.E.I. Vax Pass

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Third shots are available for Islanders 18 and older, six months following their second shot.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

