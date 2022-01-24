COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Jan. 23

Two COVID-related deaths were announced over the weekend, raising the province's total to six. P.E.I. also reported a death on Friday.

Teachers in training are learning how to work differently, now that it looks like remote classrooms will be sticking around for a while.

Fitness and restaurant industry workers are only some of the people who are looking to apply for new COVID-19 aid programs now that their businesses are being shut down for at least two weeks.

Public exposure and flight notifications have been paused by the provincial government. Under current conditions, the province says all public places should be considered potential exposure sites.

As of Sunday morning, there were 2,484 active COVID-19 cases in P.E.I. There have been 6,125 since the pandemic began.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick reported two deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday. There were six deaths reported Saturday. There are 126 people in hospital with 10 in intensive care and six on ventilators.

Nova Scotia reported Sunday that 85 people are in designated COVID-19 hospital units, including 11 in intensive care. The province confirmed 503 new cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador said Sunday that 19 people are in hospital due to COVID-19. The province has 361 new cases and 2,656 active cases.

The P.E.I. Vax Pass

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Third shots are available for Islanders 18 and older, six months following their second shot.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

