COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Jan. 9
2 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Saturday
P.E.I. reported a COVID-19 outbreak at a community care facility in Miscouche, with eight residents and three staff members testing positive.
Two people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, with one of those in intensive care. That's down from Thursday when COVID-19 had four Islanders in hospital, with one in intensive care.
Public Health announced 110 new cases on Saturday, and said information on active cases and recoveries will be announced Monday. On Friday, there were 175 new cases of COVID-19 and 116 recoveries for P.E.I.
The rapid spread of the Omicron variant is putting an especially challenging strain on organizations that serve more vulnerable community members, such as soup kitchens and shelters.
Public exposure and flight notifications have been paused by the provincial government. Under current conditions, the province says all public places should be considered potential exposure sites.
As of Friday, there were 1,550 active COVID-19 cases in the province. The number will be updated on Monday.
There have been 2,573 cases since the pandemic began.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada
- New Brunswick COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a record for the second day in a row with 80 people in the hospital, 17 of whom are in intensive care. The province reported one new death on Saturday. It also announced an outbreak at the Edmundston Regional Hospital.
- Nova Scotia has expanded visitor restrictions as cases continue to rise, the province announced on Friday. 1,145 cases were announced Saturday.
- Newfoundland and Labrador hospitalizations held steady as the rate for positive tests dropped. The province had 412 new cases and 4,664 active cases on Saturday.
Top news from last week
- Morrison announced changes to isolation rules for Islanders Thursday along with 204 new cases of COVID-19.
- Health P.E.I. CEO Dr. Michael Gardam says he expects to see more COVID-19 hospitalizations in the coming weeks, as a spike in Omicron infections hits hundreds of households across the province.
- While P.E.I. has never seen anything like this most recent wave, its new case count rates remain well below — about 18 per cent — the national average.
- The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has amended its policy to allow people to wear their own N95 and KN95 masks, but cloth masks are out.
- New guidelines have some pre-schoolers wearing masks while at daycare.
- Last week saw a resumption of at-home learning for many Prince Edward Island students, and some parents are finding the process daunting.
- A lobby from the tourism industry may have played a role in the lifting of P.E.I.'s mask mandate last summer.
- King said in an interview Tuesday the province is so far "doing OK" amid the presence of the Omicron variant.
- Schools in P.E.I, will remain closed until at least Jan. 17, the province said Tuesday. The P.E.I. Teachers' Federation had recently asked for an extension.
The P.E.I. Vax Pass
The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.
Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- Anyone aged five and up.
- Third shots are available for Islanders 18 and older, six months following their second shot.
- Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.
- You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- New or worsening cough.
- Fever and/or chills.
- Sore throat.
- Runny nose, sneezing or congestion.
- Headache.
- Muscle, joint or body aches.
- Feeling unwell or unusually tired.
- Acute loss of sense of smell or taste.