COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Jan. 2

P.E.I. announced 137 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 84 recoveries, and the Green Party is urging the government to communicate its pandemic response more clearly.

New Year's Eve was a big takeout night for some Island restaurants amid an indoor dining drop resulting from the province's COVID-19 restrictions.

Public exposure and flight notifications were paused by the provincial government early last week. Under current conditions, the province says all public places should be considered potential exposure sites.

As of Sunday, the province has 867 active cases. There have been 1,503 cases since the pandemic began.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick reported 682 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 3,522 total active cases. The province's premier, Blaine Higgs also announced he tested positive for the virus. Non-urgent and elective surgeries have been cancelled amid the surge in cases.

Nova Scotia reported 1,893 new cases over the weekend.

Newfoundland and Labrador announced a record 466 new cases on Sunday, and 2,597 active cases. One person is in the hospital. On Saturday, the province had reported 442 new cases.

Top news from last week

The P.E.I. Vax Pass

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

And, here's a look at how the vax pass can protect you.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Third shots are available for Islanders 18 and older, six months following their second shot.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: