COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Jan. 2
Public exposure notifications have been suspended
P.E.I. announced 137 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 84 recoveries, and the Green Party is urging the government to communicate its pandemic response more clearly.
New Year's Eve was a big takeout night for some Island restaurants amid an indoor dining drop resulting from the province's COVID-19 restrictions.
Public exposure and flight notifications were paused by the provincial government early last week. Under current conditions, the province says all public places should be considered potential exposure sites.
As of Sunday, the province has 867 active cases. There have been 1,503 cases since the pandemic began.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada
- New Brunswick reported 682 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 3,522 total active cases. The province's premier, Blaine Higgs also announced he tested positive for the virus. Non-urgent and elective surgeries have been cancelled amid the surge in cases.
- Nova Scotia reported 1,893 new cases over the weekend.
- Newfoundland and Labrador announced a record 466 new cases on Sunday, and 2,597 active cases. One person is in the hospital. On Saturday, the province had reported 442 new cases.
Top news from last week
- Eight Islanders have been fined $1,050 each for refusing to get tested at the Confederation Bridge screening site when returning to the province.
- On Thursday, the province announced 169 new cases, as well as new guidance on isolation and preventative measures.
- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the province, some Island restaurant owners are making the decision to close their doors or limit their offerings.
- Schools in P.E.I. will remain closed until at least Jan. 10. Classes will resume online on Jan. 5.
- Premier Dennis King announced several supports for workers will be made available again as COVID-19 cases surge on Prince Edward Island. The supports include a school lunch delivery program to help families while schools remain closed.
- All people arriving on P.E.I. now have to self-isolate for at least four days, with the quarantine timeline depending on vaccination status. The province is also mandating early closing of bars and restaurants.
The P.E.I. Vax Pass
The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.
Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.
And, here's a look at how the vax pass can protect you.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- Anyone aged five and up.
- Third shots are available for Islanders 18 and older, six months following their second shot.
- Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.
- You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- New or worsening cough.
- Fever and/or chills.
- Sore throat.
- Runny nose, sneezing or congestion.
- Headache.
- Muscle, joint or body aches.
- Feeling unwell or unusually tired.
- Acute loss of sense of smell or taste.