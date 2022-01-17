COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Jan. 16
5 hospitalized due to COVID-19
P.E.I.'s Department of Health and Wellness has asked some Public Schools Branch staff to provide resident care worker support at private Charlottetown nursing homes amid a "critical staffing shortage."
Five people are in hospital as a result of COVID-19 in P.E.I. as of Saturday. Two others in hospital for other reasons have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The province announced two COVID-related deaths Friday, the province's first fatalities related to the pandemic.
A Summerside guidance counsellor is providing well-being tips through YouTube videos to help students and their families get through on-line learning and pandemic stress.
Public exposure and flight notifications have been paused by the provincial government. Under current conditions, the province says all public places should be considered potential exposure sites.
There are 2,081 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. There have been 4,170 total cases.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada
- New Brunswick reported four deaths Sunday. There are 115 in hospital, and 14 of those are in intensive care. 380 new cases have been confirmed.
- Nova Scotia has reported that 68 people are in hospital because of COVID-19, including 10 in intensive care. 696 new cases were reported Sunday.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported its 26th COVID-related death Sunday. Twelve people are in the hospital with the virus. The province reported 384 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
The P.E.I. Vax Pass
The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.
Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- Anyone aged five and up.
- Third shots are available for Islanders 18 and older, six months following their second shot.
- Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.
- You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- New or worsening cough.
- Fever and/or chills.
- Sore throat.
- Runny nose, sneezing or congestion.
- Headache.
- Muscle, joint or body aches.
- Feeling unwell or unusually tired.
- Acute loss of sense of smell or taste.
