Skip to Main Content
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Jan. 16

The province has asked some Public Schools Branch staff to provide resident care worker support at nursing homes amid a "critical staffing shortage," and P.E.I. sees its first pandemic-related deaths.

5 hospitalized due to COVID-19

CBC News ·
In an email sent to teachers on the Island, the department said it's seeking help from PSB staff willing to work as resident care workers for the next two weeks. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

P.E.I.'s Department of Health and Wellness has asked some Public Schools Branch staff to provide resident care worker support at private Charlottetown nursing homes amid a "critical staffing shortage."

Five people are in hospital as a result of COVID-19 in P.E.I. as of Saturday. Two others in hospital for other reasons have also been diagnosed with COVID-19. 

The province announced two COVID-related deaths Friday, the province's first fatalities related to the pandemic. 

A Summerside guidance counsellor is providing well-being tips through YouTube videos to help students and their families get through on-line learning and pandemic stress. 

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says it will take another two weeks to see the worst of this wave of COVID-19. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

Public exposure and flight notifications have been paused by the provincial government. Under current conditions, the province says all public places should be considered potential exposure sites.

There are 2,081 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. There have been 4,170 total cases.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

  • New Brunswick reported four deaths Sunday. There are 115 in hospital, and 14 of those are in intensive care. 380 new cases have been confirmed.
  • Nova Scotia has reported that 68 people are in hospital because of COVID-19, including 10 in intensive care. 696 new cases were reported Sunday.
  • Newfoundland and Labrador reported its 26th COVID-related death Sunday. Twelve people are in the hospital with the virus. The province reported 384 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Top news from last week

Other helpful stories

The P.E.I. Vax Pass

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • Anyone aged five and up.
  • Third shots are available for Islanders 18 and older, six months following their second shot.
  • Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.
  • You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • New or worsening cough.
  • Fever and/or chills.
  • Sore throat.
  • Runny nose, sneezing or congestion.
  • Headache.
  • Muscle, joint or body aches.
  • Feeling unwell or unusually tired.
  • Acute loss of sense of smell or taste.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now