COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Feb. 6

An Island woman who is still experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 more than a month after diagnosis said she doesn't feel recovered, even while she is counted as one of P.E.I.'s recovered cases.

P.E.I. announced 500 COVID-19 recoveries on Sunday.

The Chief Public Health Office is reporting the 12th COVID-related death of the pandemic. The person, age between 40 and 59, is the youngest to die of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

Health P.E.I. vaccination clinics and pharmacies are taking appointments for this week.

The province has 1,861 active cases of COVID-19 and there have been 8,918 cases total.

Public exposure and flight notifications have been paused by the provincial government. Under current conditions, the province says all public places should be considered potential exposure sites.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick reported another death this Sunday and 159 hospitalizations. Seventeen people are in intensive care. Among health care workers there are 399 off work due to having tested positive.

Nova Scotia announced 95 people were in designated COVID-19 units on Sunday. Thirteen people are in intensive care. The total number of hospital patients with COVID-19 in the province, including those who tested positive upon arrival for another issue, is now 369.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 21 hospitalizations as the province prepares to move into a modified Alert Level 3 on Monday. The province expects restrictions to ease further on Feb. 21.

Top news from last week

The province wants people to know what to do if they are experiencing troublesome symptoms after being diagnosed with COVID-19, or for any respiratory illness.

after being diagnosed with COVID-19, or for any respiratory illness. Staff at Island schools were getting harassed for following provincial rules in the first week back in class.

for following provincial rules in the first week back in class. Staffing challenges are having an impact on non-urgent health-care services at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. Morrison said she hopes to have restrictions eased in the coming weeks, but that Islanders should remain cautious.

Other helpful stories

The P.E.I. Vax Pass

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Third shots are available for Islanders 18 and older, six months following their second shot.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: