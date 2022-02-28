COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Feb. 27

Effective Monday, P.E.I. has discontinued the Vax Pass and is removing isolation requirements for unvaccinated travellers. That's a relief for some. For others, it's a cause for concern.

The province will be providing less frequent COVID-19 updates, with updates now scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Public exposure and flight notifications have been paused by the provincial government.

Under current conditions, the province says all public places should be considered potential exposure sites.

As of Feb. 25, P.E.I. reported a total of 2,715 active cases with 715 new cases since the last update on Feb. 23. The average daily case count for the previous seven days was 226.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick businesses will no longer need to ask patrons for proof of vaccination on Monday. One more person with COVID-19 has died. Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have gone down by five to 72 as of Friday, with 30 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 42 in hospital for COVID-19.

Nova Scotia reported two deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. About 7.9 per cent of Nova Scotians remain unvaccinated.

The number of people hospitalized in Newfoundland and Labrador because of COVID-19 rose to 20 on Friday, with four of them in critical care.

Top news from last week

The P.E.I. budget forecasts moderate growth as the province eases its way out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province is updated its self-isolation guidance for close contacts. Some have said requiring close contacts to isolate after exposures was creating challenges for child-care centres and families.

The spring sitting of the P.E.I. Legislature started Tuesday using a hybrid model to meet.

Cruise ships will be back in Charlottetown Harbour this spring for the first time in two years.

The Charlottetown Islanders and Summerside Western Capitals headed back to their rinks for the first time in more than two months over the long weekend, with hopes that the teams will be able to make up for financial losses caused by the pandemic.

Other helpful stories

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Third shots are available for Islanders 18 and older, six months following their second shot.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: