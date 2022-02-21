COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Feb. 20

The province will be providing less frequent COVID-19 updates going forward, with updates now scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Over 2,000 vaccination appointments were available for this week as of Friday.

Outbreaks at the Community Hospital O'Leary and Prince County Correctional Centre are now over, according to the Chief Public Health Office.

The Charlottetown Islanders and Summerside Western Capitals headed back to their rinks for the first time in more than two months over the long weekend, with hopes that the teams will be able to make up for financial losses caused by the pandemic.

There were 2,118 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. as of Friday and there have been 11,491 total cases since the pandemic began. No updates were issued over the weekend.

Public exposure and flight notifications have been paused by the provincial government. Under current conditions, the province says all public places should be considered potential exposure sites.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick has loosened its COVID-19 restrictions, entering Level 1 of its winter plan this Saturday. On Friday, the province reported one COVID-related death and said eight people were in intensive care.

Nova Scotia reported 54 individuals in designated COVID-19 hospital units Sunday, including 12 in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador hospitalizations dropped down to 13 people on Friday. Five people are in intensive care. The province also announced it will be providing less frequent COVID-19 updates.

The P.E.I. Vax Pass

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Third shots are available for Islanders 18 and older, six months following their second shot.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Reminder about symptoms

