COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Feb. 13

P.E.I. reported its 14th COVID-related death this weekend. Four people were in hospital due to COVID as of Sunday, as the province passed 10,000 cases since the pandemic began.

Wait times for P.E.I.'s telehealth service — also known as 811 — soared during the height of Omicron, according to the Nova Scotia-based company that has a contract with the Island's Department of Health and Wellness to provide the service.

A convoy made up of Islanders protesting vaccine mandates rolled through downtown Charlottetown Saturday afternoon.

During that convoy, a Charlottetown-area veteran stood guard in front of the city's cenotaph for several hours.

Health P.E.I. vaccination clinics and pharmacies are taking appointments for this week.

The province has 1,773 known active cases of COVID-19 and a total of 10,399 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Public exposure and flight notifications have been paused by the provincial government. Under current conditions, the province says all public places should be considered potential exposure sites.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick reported four more COVID-related deaths on Sunday. Fifty-nine people have been hospitalized for the virus, with a total 116 hospital patients having tested positive. Fifteen people are in intensive care.

Nova Scotia announced 76 people were in designated COVID-19 units as of Sunday. Thirteen people are in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported a record 26 hospitalizations on Sunday.

Top news from last week

The P.E.I. government has approved a three-step plan to navigate through COVID-19 restrictions beginning Feb. 17, Premier Dennis King said Tuesday during a news briefing.

Officials say most COVID-related deaths in P.E.I. have involved long-term care facility residents.

The pandemic has caused some challenges for international students in P.E.I.

The Chief Public Health Office is making plans to update its guidance on rapid testing to include the option to swab both your throat and nose.

The growing list of possible COVID-19 exposures in Island schools since last week's reopening hasn't led to outbreaks or closures.

Other helpful stories

The P.E.I. Vax Pass

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Third shots are available for Islanders 18 and older, six months following their second shot.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: