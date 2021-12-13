COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Dec. 12

P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced seven new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 15 new potential exposure sites.

Premier Dennis King condemned the actions of a group of anti-vaxxers who gathered outside Morrison's house on Saturday to protest the province's vaccination measures.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison advised Islanders to keep personal gatherings as small as possible, and to know the vaccination status of attendees, but did not announce new limits to indoor or outdoor gatherings.

Current cases

P.E.I. has 37 active COVID-19 cases, bringing the total for the pandemic to 420. There have been two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick reported 112 new cases and 1,019 active cases on Sunday. On Saturday, the province had reported two COVID-related deaths and 126 new cases.

Nova Scotia announced 111 new cases on Sunday, marking the third straight day the province has seen over 100 cases. Nova Scotia reported 129 new cases on Saturday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two COVID-19 cases and 13 active cases on Friday.

Top news from last week

The P.E.I. Vax Pass

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

And, here's a look at how the vax pass can protect you.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: