COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Dec. 12
Premier condemns protest outside home of chief public health officer
P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced seven new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 15 new potential exposure sites.
Premier Dennis King condemned the actions of a group of anti-vaxxers who gathered outside Morrison's house on Saturday to protest the province's vaccination measures.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison advised Islanders to keep personal gatherings as small as possible, and to know the vaccination status of attendees, but did not announce new limits to indoor or outdoor gatherings.
Current cases
P.E.I. has 37 active COVID-19 cases, bringing the total for the pandemic to 420. There have been two hospitalizations and no deaths.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada
- New Brunswick reported 112 new cases and 1,019 active cases on Sunday. On Saturday, the province had reported two COVID-related deaths and 126 new cases.
- Nova Scotia announced 111 new cases on Sunday, marking the third straight day the province has seen over 100 cases. Nova Scotia reported 129 new cases on Saturday.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported two COVID-19 cases and 13 active cases on Friday.
Top news from last week
- Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said the province is not in the situation it wants to be ahead of the holidays amid rising cases.
- P.E.I. announced six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and multiple public exposure sites. Two of the new cases involve students at Westwood Primary School, which was closed for the rest of the week.
- Morrison said she is concerned about a growing number of cases in the eastern Kings region of P.E.I.
- Some in the Island's travel industry are calling on P.E.I. to follow the lead of a few other provinces and stop issuing COVID-19 flight exposure notices.
The P.E.I. Vax Pass
The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.
Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.
And, here's a look at how the vax pass can protect you.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- Anyone aged five and up.
- Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.
- You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?