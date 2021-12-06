COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Dec. 5

On Sunday, Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Office announced two new cases of COVID-19 linked to a school in Rollo Bay. École La-Belle-Cloche will be closed from Monday, Dec. 6 to Friday, Dec.10.

Dr. Heather Morrison announced five new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. One of the cases is a student at École La-Belle-Cloche.

Current cases

As of Sunday, P.E.I. has 20 active COVID-19 cases and has seen a total of 389 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. There have been two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick reported 1 COVID-related deaths and 118 new cases on Sunday. New restrictions are in place under the province's winter action plan. The province has 752 active cases.

Nova Scotia announced 20 new cases on Friday. The province's active caseload on Friday was now 199.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new cases on Friday. The active case count had dropped to 20.

Top news from last week

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said Friday that the province will soon make the COVID-19 booster shot available for Islanders who are 18 and up, following recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

P.E.I. announced new travel-related measures in response to concerns about the new omicron variant. The measures include more test requirements for international travellers, and a ban on children under 12 travelling to participate in interprovincial sport tournaments or cultural events.

More than 100 children aged five to 11 got vaccinated in P.E.I.'s first pediatric vaccine clinic.

The P.E.I. Vax Pass

The P.E.I. Vax Pass is now required at a number of businesses and events. Here's a look at how to get the pass, and how it works.

Here's a list of where you need to show proof of vaccination on P.E.I.

And, here's a look at how the vax pass can protect you.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

