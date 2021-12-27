COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Dec. 26

On Monday, the P.E.I. government released a list of 30 new COVID-19 public exposure sites, including the Gahan House and Brickhouse Kitchen and Bar in Charlottetown, and the Cineplex Theatre in Summerside for a screening of Sing 2.

Anyone who was at the locations at the listed times, whether vaccinated or not, is asked to monitor for symptoms. If symptoms appear, they should get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate until results come back.

P.E.I. has limited COVID-19 testing at its testing clinics as cases continue to mount. Forty new cases were announced on Christmas Eve. The province said no new case information would be reported on Dec. 25 or 26.

People were turned away from the COVID-19 testing site in Borden-Carleton on Boxing Day after the site reached capacity early in the afternoon. The closure didn't affect 24-hour rapid testing for those who were entering the province via the Confederation Bridge, according to a release from Health P.E.I.

The official Opposition is calling on the government to provide more financial supports to Islanders and businesses struggling because of increasingly tight COVID-19 restrictions. The Opposition is also calling for better access to rapid test kits .

The province tightened social gathering restrictions once again last Thursday after announcing 35 new COVID-19 cases that day. Among some of the new temporary measures, wedding and funeral receptions are no longer be permitted. Wedding and funeral ceremonies can take place but will be limited to a maximum of 50 people. The restrictions will be in place until Jan. 8.

Schools in P.E.I. will remain closed until at least Jan. 10. Classes will resume online on Jan. 5.

P.E.I. has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Riverview Manor nursing home in Montague. Thirty-three new cases were announced last Wednesday.

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, visitors to the hospital's Units 3 and 8 are restricted to partners in care only. (Laura Meader/CBC)

All people arriving on P.E.I. now have to self-isolate for at least four days, with the quarantine timeline depending on vaccination status. The province is also mandating early closing of bars and restaurants.

Testing services for COVID-19 need to be improved, says the Green Party.

As of Friday, there are 198 active cases and there have been 621 COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since the pandemic began.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick announced 265 cases and one COVID-related death on Christmas Eve. The province has 1,653 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported 1,147 new COVID-19 cases over Christmas Day and Boxing Day. The province did not update its active case numbers.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 85 new cases Friday. The province has 389 active cases.

Reminder about symptoms

