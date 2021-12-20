COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Dec. 19

P.E.I. issued over 50 public exposure site notices, most in Charlottetown, as well as a case at Colonel Gray High School.

Here is a searchable table of public exposure sites going back three weeks. Use the search box for particular communities or dates.

Testing services for COVID-19 need to be improved, says the Green Party.

The Public Schools Branch is still working to determine how and when students will return to classes. Director Norbert Carpenter spoke to Compass host Louise Martin about post-Christmas-holiday plans.

The province had announced 13 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday including one at Montague Consolidated School and another at Belfast Consolidated School. One of the cases is an individual at Whisperwood Villa, which was reported on Friday. Testing clinics at Borden-Carleton and Charlottetown closed due to high demand.

On Friday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced 31 new cases of COVID-19, what she called a "record high" for the province. One of those cases is confirmed to be the Omicron variant.

She also announced several new restrictions that will come into effect at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and continue until at least Jan. 8. These include a reduction in personal gatherings to 10 people plus household members, a pause on all sports, visitor restrictions at long-term case homes, and more.

A resident at Charlottetown's Whisperwood Villa Seniors Home has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the Whisperwood Facebook page.

Businesses on P.E.I. are bracing for a hit to pre-Christmas revenues. The Greater Charlottetown Chamber of Commerce said its members find the new COVID-19 restrictions "unfortunate and frustrating."

Students at UPEI in the midst of final exams will now write any remaining exams virtually, at a later date or not at all, the university said in an emailed message late Friday.

Current cases

As of Friday, there were 75 active COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. However, there were 13 new COVID-19 cases announced Saturday. The province did not update the number who had recovered.

The CPHO said the total number of active cases on P.E.I. will be updated Monday. There have been 488 COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since the pandemic began.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick New Brunswick reported 108 new COVID-19 cases and 1,258 active cases on Sunday. The province had announced 133 new cases and two deaths on Saturday.

Nova Scotia announced 476 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a new daily record and the 10th day in a row the province has reported more than 100 cases. There were 426 new cases on Saturday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 61 new cases on Sunday, over half of which are presumed or confirmed to be Omicron variant cases. New restrictions were announced, including self-isolation requirements for all travellers who enter the province.

Top news from last week

The P.E.I. Vax Pass

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

