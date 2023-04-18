P.E.I. reports another COVID-related death

Another person with COVID-19 has died on P.E.I., according to the weekly statistics released Tuesday by the Department of Health and Wellness.

That brings the total of COVID-19 deaths in the province in 2023 to 15, and a total of 96 so far in the pandemic.

The total number of positive test results on the Island dropped some last week to 84. Ten people were in hospital with COVID-19, up from six the previous week.

The province conducted 79 tests per day on average, and 11.5 per cent of them came back positive.