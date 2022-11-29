3 more COVID-related deaths reported on P.E.I.

P.E.I. is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 since last week's update.

This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths to 79 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 302 new cases confirmed in the last week, with the median age of 59, according to weekly data provided by the Department of Health and Wellness.

The previous week, there were 217 new cases.

As of Tuesday, there were three people in hospital with COVID-19, including one person in the ICU.

There was an average of 161 tests per day, with more than 22 per cent coming back positive.