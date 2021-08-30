COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Aug. 30

Schools and post-secondary institutions have announced new plans for the fall.

School masking requirements

Prince Edward Island's Public Schools Branch and La Commission scolaire de langue française say they are taking the advice of P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office, and will require masks for students and staff on buses and in some parts of schools this fall, a written news release said Friday.

Students will be permitted to remove their masks when seated in classrooms.

This, after the P.E.I. Teachers' Federation said Wednesday it would like to see some mandatory mask recommendations in the province's back-to-school plan.

UPEI, Holland College make vaccines mandatory

Holland College said Wednesday it's making vaccines mandatory for students and staff. The post-secondary school made the announcement a day after the University of Prince Edward Island made the same decision .

8 active cases

Prince Edward Island reported five new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

One person is in their 30s, three are in their 20s and one person is under 10. All recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in a news release.

The CPHO has also issued a potential public exposure notice in connection with a person who was recently on P.E.I. and tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home.

The latest vaccination numbers released Thursday show 79.6 per cent of eligible Islanders have two doses, and 91 per cent have at least one dose.

There are now eight active cases on P.E.I. There have been 230 cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Unvaccinated people who were at those places during the specified times are being told to get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate while they await the results. All individuals at risk of having been exposed, including those who have been vaccinated, should monitor for symptoms.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick reported 16 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and has 160 active cases. The province no longer reports new cases on weekends, but did report new public exposure sites in two zones on Sunday.

Nova Scotia confirmed nine new cases Friday. Another person has recovered, raising the active case count to 55.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking the highest disclosure of new cases in six weeks. The province now has 14 active cases.

Also in the news

45 per cent of departing Health P.E.I. staff who took part in exit surveys cited a "toxic workplace" as one of their main reasons for leaving the provincial health authority, and COVID-19 restrictions have exacerbated retention issues, a report found.

P.E.I. veterinarians say they've been feeling strained due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau praised Islanders for their vaccination efforts during a campaign stop in Cornwall on Sunday.

The federal election returning offices in P.E.I.'s four ridings are up and running, with COVID protocols in place. More people are expected to vote by mail this election because of the pandemic.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.