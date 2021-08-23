COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Aug. 23

Officials on P.E.I. say COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year will be released today.

A few details are known so far.

Both the Public Schools Branch and the French Language School Board have said they will not require school staff to be vaccinated.

And at a briefing earlier this month, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said precautions such as masking and cohorts will vary depending on risk levels in the community.

Steve Howard, Green MLA and Official Opposition critic for education and lifelong learning, issued a statement last week urging the government to immediately release the plans.

"We've got an entire cohort of unvaccinated children 12 and under that are going to be coming together. How are they going to be in large groups?" Howard said.

6 new cases last week

P.E.I.'s Public Health office reported six new cases of COVID-19 last week, for a total of seven active cases and 224 since the pandemic began.

The province announced on Saturday that three new people had tested positive for the disease. All individuals recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.

Two flight notifications were issued, one for WestJet flight WS330 from Toronto to Charlottetown on Thursday, Aug. 19, and another for Air Canada flight 634 from Toronto to Charlottetown departing on Aug. 19 and arriving Aug. 20.

Officials have also identified the following flights and places as potential exposure sites:

Unvaccinated people who were at those places during the specified times are being told to get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate while they await the results. All individuals at risk of having been exposed, including those who have been vaccinated, should monitor for symptoms.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Friday for a total of 152 active cases, the most since April 19. One person is in hospital.

Nova Scotia confirmed 10 new cases Friday with 41 active cases, including one hospitalized person in intensive care.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases Friday for a total of 14 active cases.

Also in the news

P.E.I. veterinarians say they've been feeling strained due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau praised Islanders for their vaccination efforts during a campaign stop in Cornwall on Sunday.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

If you would like to be considered for a last-minute appointment for a first or second dose, drop into your local vaccine clinic after 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday to register your name for a possible call back.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

