COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Aug. 16
Active caseload stands at 9
P.E.I. did not report any new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and its active caseload stands at nine.
Dr. Heather Morrison announced Friday a person in their 60s and a child under 10 contracted the disease. Both recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.
Public health identified the following places in Charlottetown as potential exposures sites:
Officials are urging unvaccinated people who were at those places during the specified times to get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate while they await the results. All individuals at risk of having been exposed, including those who have been vaccinated, should monitor for symptoms.
Public health also announced that two previously reported cases had been confirmed as cases of the highly contagious delta variant.
The province now has had a total case count of 218.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- New Brunswick has 84 active cases, 64 of them in the Moncton area.
- Nova Scotia has 26 active cases.
- Newfoundland and Labrador has seven active cases.
Also in the news
- Tourism operators on P.E.I. say they're struggling to find enough staff as tourists return to the Island.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
- If you would like to be considered for a last-minute appointment for a first or second dose, drop into your local vaccine clinic after 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday to register your name for a possible call back.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.
