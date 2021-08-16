Skip to Main Content
PEI

COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of Aug. 16

P.E.I. did not report any new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and its active caseload stands at nine.

Active caseload stands at 9

CBC News ·
P.E.I. did not report any new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

P.E.I. did not report any new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and its active caseload stands at nine.

Dr. Heather Morrison announced Friday a person in their 60s and a child under 10 contracted the disease. Both recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.

Public health identified the following places in Charlottetown as potential exposures sites:

Officials are urging unvaccinated people who were at those places during the specified times to get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate while they await the results. All individuals at risk of having been exposed, including those who have been vaccinated, should monitor for symptoms.

Public health also announced that two previously reported cases had been confirmed as cases of the highly contagious delta variant.

The province now has had a total case count of 218.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada: 

Also in the news

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

  • People over 12.
  • Islanders over 18 can book an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
  • If you would like to be considered for a last-minute appointment for a first or second dose, drop into your local vaccine clinic after 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday to register your name for a possible call back.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
  • Sore throat.
  • New or worsening fatigue.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now