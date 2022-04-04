COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening the week of April 3

The province could lift most pandemic restrictions Thursday. That's leading to anxiety for some people. Here are some ways of dealing with it.

More details on Thursday's changes are expected early this week.

A COVID outbreak at Kings County Memorial Hospital has reduced hours at the emergency department.

The Opposition is urging the P.E.I. government to maintain requirements that students, teachers and other staff members wear masks in Island schools and on school buses..

Some MLAs are wearing masks while seated and others are not. (Province of P.E.I.)

MLAs are creating a double standard regarding mask use by removing masks in the legislature, say Green MLAs.

Thirteen people were being treated at hospitals for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including one in the ICU.

Six others who had been hospitalized for other reasons had also tested positive. There was an average of 350 new cases per day over the seven days prior to Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada

As of Friday, pharmacists in New Brunswick will be administering nearly all COVID-19 shots after mass vaccination clinics conducted by the regional health authorities were shut down on Thursday.

Nova Scotia announced most elective and non-urgent surgeries at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax will be cancelled as of Monday because of the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and the number of staff off from work.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted and cases rising, first responders in Newfoundland and Labrador are bracing for the impact.

Top news from last week

Other helpful stories

When and where to seek care if you have COVID

P.E.I. is closing its specialized cough and fever clinics for COVID-19 at the end of March. Primary care will pass to your doctor, nurse practitioner or a walk-in clinic.

Mild cases can be treated at home with rest.

If you are immunosuppressed or over the age of 50, you can call your primary care provider or 811 within the first five days of your COVID-19 symptoms to see if you may benefit from an antiviral medicine.

If you are concerned about your symptoms, you may also arrange an appointment with your doctor, nurse practitioner or a walk-in clinic. You may also call 811 to consult about your symptoms.

If your symptoms are so severe you don't believe you can wait for an appointment then go to the emergency at your local hospital. If you do not feel you can travel to the hospital safely on your own, call 911.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

Anyone aged five and up.

Third shots are available for Islanders 12 and older, six months following their second shot.

Islanders can book an appointment to receive the vaccine at a pharmacy or a public health clinic.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: